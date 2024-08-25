Haas ends F1 dispute with Russian sponsor

By GMM 25 August 2024 - 08:54





Haas has finally ended a long-running dispute with disgruntled former Nikita Mazepin sponsor Uralkali.

At Zandvoort on Friday, legal officers representing the fertiliser company, aided by Dutch police, formally confiscated Haas’ F1 cars and all major equipment.

Haas was given permission to use the equipment for the remainder of the Dutch GP weekend, but the equipment would not be allowed to leave the Netherlands until about 10 million euros in total is repaid to Uralkali.

As of early Saturday, Haas’ participation in next weekend’s Italian GP was still in doubt.

"This process is very complicated," said team boss Ayao Komatsu. "That’s why it’s taking longer than expected. But our lawyers are on it," he told Sky Italia.

"We are totally focused on resolving this issue as quickly as possible, so everything should be fine. I don’t see any problem," the Japanese added, when asked about the prospect of Haas not being able to travel to Monza.

According to Sky Italia and other authoritative sources, the debt has now been repaid in full.

"The payment has arrived," the broadcaster claimed, "Haas has paid its former sponsor the money, and the team will participate as usual in the Italian GP."