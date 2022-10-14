Haas closing on Uralkali replacement

By GMM 14 October 2022 - 08:58





Haas looks to be closing in on a deal with a new title sponsor.

Early this year, the small American team parted with Nikita Mazepin and his Russian sponsor Uralkali over the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict.

Mazepin is now suing the team for unpaid monies, with Tass news agency reporting on Tuesday that Haas has now officially responded to a Swiss court’s notice of the claim.

"A source told Tass that the parties are now awaiting the appointment of arbitrators and the date of the hearing," the Russian media source claims.

Insiders believe the unveiling of a new title sponsor is probably the reason Haas has called the media to a press conference in the US GP paddock in Austin next Thursday.

However, it could also be to announce that Mick Schumacher is staying for another year.

"When you’ve worked with someone for two years, that’s better than getting someone new," team boss Gunther Steiner admitted in Japan.