Haas boss denies knowledge of Ocon’s Alpine axe

The boss of the Haas team says he has no idea why Esteban Ocon was ousted from his Alpine seat ahead of the 2024 season finale.

Alpine explained that the French driver’s 2025 successor, rookie Jack Doohan, will race in Abu Dhabi so that Ocon is able to test the 2024 Haas car next week.

But Ayao Komatsu admitted it is a strange move given that Haas is only five points behind Alpine in the lucrative constructors’ championship standings.

"I wouldn’t have (done it)," the Haas boss said, "but it has nothing to do with me. It’s not my job to comment on what they do. I’m sure they have their reasons."

For instance, he said Haas’ 2025 driver Oliver Bearman won’t even be driving in free practice. "Everything just has to be as consistent as possible. I told Ollie that, and he understand it completely," Komatsu said.

The Japanese, however, did clarify that Ocon not racing in Abu Dhabi is not part of a Haas-Alpine deal related to next week’s post-season test. Komatsu said he and Alpine boss Oliver Oakes made the arrangement long before Ocon’s ouster.

"Oli said ’yes, no problem. You can have Esteban in the car. What about the driving suit? Should we do it in white?’" Komatsu reveals.

"The last time I spoke to Oli about it, he was happy that Esteban could drive for us in the tests, and he hasn’t said anything different since. If something had changed, he would have come to talk to me about it.

"He gave me his word and that was enough for me."

Many believe Ocon’s departure was decided by Flavio Briatore, the team’s famous new executive advisor, rather than Oakes. The situation leaves Oakes with a rookie driver tasked with helping to defend sixth place in the standings.

"I think Jack’s professional enough to deal with it, and I think if we take it slowly through FP1 and FP2 over the weekend, he’ll be ready," Oakes said in Abu Dhabi.

"The team is clearly very good at developing young drivers - they didn’t get enough credit for Oscar Piastri, in my opinion," the Briton added.

Even Alpine incumbent Pierre Gasly admits the Ocon news caught him by surprise.

"Yes, I was surprised," the Frenchman said. "Ultimately, things were discussed behind the scenes, but I can’t say much about it. I will just focus on what my job is here.

"I know exactly what my goal is for this weekend. I know what I have to do on the track. It will be an intense battle until the finish," Gasly added.

When asked if the sudden appearance of Doohan makes Alpine’s task harder, Gasly answered: "I don’t think so. I know Jack well, and of course it will not be easy for him.

"But I have spoken to him and I have told him not to have abnormal expectations. I am confident that he is ready, but it is up to the team to make sure that he feels comfortable. I mainly have to make sure that I optimise in qualifying and the race.

"Then we will see whether we stay ahead of them (Haas) or not."