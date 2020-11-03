Haas also opposed to Alonso’s ’young driver test’
"There’s a rule in place that says it all"
A third team has revealed its opposition to Fernando Alonso’s participation in the end-of-season ’young driver’ test in Abu Dhabi.
With rules restricting teams from fielding anyone other than highly inexperienced drivers, Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul said he asked his fellow team principals for dispensation to allow Alonso to re-acclimatise to F1.
"One team got in the way - it was Racing Point," the Frenchman said at Imola.
However, Andreas Seidl insists that McLaren also had issues with the plan.
"I really can’t see how he (Alonso) fits into this sole purpose of testing young drivers," said the British team’s boss.
And now Haas boss Gunther Steiner has described Renault’s plan to run 39-year-old two-time champion Alonso at a young driver test as "a bit opportunistic".
"There’s a rule in place that says it all: young driver test," he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.
"So we have a 39-year-old double world champion and a rule about young drivers. It does not fit together," Steiner added.
"If he (Abiteboul) wants it, he should ask everyone if they are ok with it, and if people say no, do not get angry, because it is a rule."
