Haas admits 2025 contract talks with Esteban Ocon

Haas has confirmed that Esteban Ocon is in the running for a 2025 race seat.

Amid Alpine’s deep performance slump at present, rumours have been swirling that while Pierre Gasly may stay beyond 2024, Esteban Ocon is looking around at his options.

"We don’t feel any pressure about the driver market because we have two good drivers," team boss Bruno Famin insisted at Monaco. "We will be happy to continue with them."

Haas, however, has at least one seat to fill, after Nico Hulkenberg recently signed for Audi-owned Sauber. Ferrari-backed Oliver Bearman is the favourite to secure that place.

But Kevin Magnussen’s seat for 2025 is not yet secure, as he grapples to emerge from a dip in form. "We are talking to some drivers," confirmed team boss Ayao Komatsu in Monaco.

"I have no reason to close the door on anyone at this point," he is quoted by Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"If someone comes to see us, has an interest in us, I will not close the door. Esteban (Ocon) is one of them, but one of many."

Haas has taken a clear step forward in 2024, even if both cars were excluded after qualifying on Saturday when scrutineers discovered the DRS opening was illegal.

Komatsu, however, enthused: "Of course, sporting results are noticed by everyone. I feel grateful that some current F1 drivers are interested in our team."