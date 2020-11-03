Haas a good place to start for Schumacher - Maylander
"Gunther Steiner is a great person"
Search
Haas is a good first team for likely 2021 rookie Mick Schumacher.
That is the view of Bernd Maylander, who is Formula 1’s long-time safety car driver.
Speaking to Sport1, he was commenting on what is now regarded as an open secret - that Ferrari will place Michael Schumacher’s son at Ferrari-powered customer Haas next year.
"Haas is a good training place for him," the 49-year-old German said.
"Personally, I might have preferred Alfa Romeo a little more because they are closer to Ferrari. But it’s a good start anyway.
"Gunther Steiner is a great person and together they can build something," Maylander added.
So while Maylander is predicting a Formula 2 title win for 21-year-old Schumacher before his F1 debut, he also commented on the recent decline of Germany’s quadruple world champion, Sebastian Vettel.
"Every driver needs confidence in his car, because performance is a mix of equipment, team and of course driver," he said.
"But I think things went pretty well in the race for him at Imola," Maylander added. "The bottom line is that it may be the start of a positive trend for the remaining races."
Haas F1
add_circle Haas a good place to start for Schumacher - Maylander
add_circle Haas also opposed to Alonso’s ’young driver test’
add_circle Haas asked Alfa Romeo to delay driver news
add_circle Schumacher at Haas would be ’an honour’ - Steiner
More on Haas F1