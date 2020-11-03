Haas a good place to start for Schumacher - Maylander

Haas is a good first team for likely 2021 rookie Mick Schumacher.

That is the view of Bernd Maylander, who is Formula 1’s long-time safety car driver.

Speaking to Sport1, he was commenting on what is now regarded as an open secret - that Ferrari will place Michael Schumacher’s son at Ferrari-powered customer Haas next year.

"Haas is a good training place for him," the 49-year-old German said.

"Personally, I might have preferred Alfa Romeo a little more because they are closer to Ferrari. But it’s a good start anyway.

"Gunther Steiner is a great person and together they can build something," Maylander added.

So while Maylander is predicting a Formula 2 title win for 21-year-old Schumacher before his F1 debut, he also commented on the recent decline of Germany’s quadruple world champion, Sebastian Vettel.

"Every driver needs confidence in his car, because performance is a mix of equipment, team and of course driver," he said.

"But I think things went pretty well in the race for him at Imola," Maylander added. "The bottom line is that it may be the start of a positive trend for the remaining races."