Gulf partners with McLaren to announce multi-year partnership covering F1 and luxury supercars

McLaren and Gulf Oil International Ltd have today announced a multi-year strategic partnership which will see Gulf, one of the most iconic brands in the world, partner with world-famous race team McLaren Racing and luxury supercar company McLaren Automotive.

The partnership reunites two renowned brands that have a long-standing and successful history together and symbolises a united ambition to use both brands’ innovation and class-leading capabilities to refine a winning formula, both on the track and on the road.

Gulf’s link with McLaren started in 1968 and continued until the end of the 1973 season, with Gulf and McLaren enjoying success in both Formula 1 and the Can-Am series, in which the partnership won over 40 races. The partnership was then renewed at the Le Mans 24 Hours in the 1990’s, with the famous McLaren F1 GTR running in Gulf colours throughout the decade.

A globally recognised and trusted brand, Gulf’s instantly recognisable orange disc is now synonymous around the world with high quality products, innovation and technical excellence, aligning directly with key McLaren attributes.

From 2021, Gulf will become the preferred lubricant supplier to McLaren Automotive, with all cars to be filled with Gulf Oil and fuel optimised for high performance engines.

Gulf branding will also be displayed at McLaren Automotive’s PURE customer events that take place around the world, at retailers and on team kit.

In addition, a small and exclusive number of customers will be given the option to have their McLaren supercar hand-painted by McLaren Special Operations, the firm’s bespoke division, in Gulf liveries and colours which echo the famous F1 GTR Le Mans car that raced in the 1990s.

To launch the partnership, the Gulf brand will be integrated into the McLaren Formula 1 team from the British Grand Prix 2020 on Friday 31 July – Sunday 2 August. The logo will be represented by McLaren F1 personnel throughout the 2020 F1 season, including via race drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz and the McLaren pit crew. Gulf branding will also appear on the engine covers and wing mirrors of the McLaren MCL35 race cars.

Mike Jones, CEO, Gulf Oil said:

“This is a very exciting partnership that brings the Gulf brand back into elite motor racing. The history books are full of remarkable tales that tell of what Gulf and McLaren have achieved in the past. Now we are together once more to write the next chapter of this unique partnership.

“We’re proud to be working alongside a brand that shares our future aspirations and our ambition for innovation both on the road and on the track. We look forward to working together and developing both Gulf and McLaren’s class-leading capabilities further.”

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Gulf back to McLaren and reunite two iconic brands back together in a new and exciting partnership. Gulf is part of McLaren’s history and are well-known for their innovation and technical excellence in the industry, with which aligns with McLaren perfectly. We are looking forward to starting our partnership together this season.”

Mike Flewitt, CEO, McLaren Automotive said:

“It’s great to be able to welcome back Gulf after a long historical association which has seen the name adorn many McLaren road cars and race cars over the years. McLaren has a rich history of working with class-leading partners and we’re delighted to continue this trend via our renewed partnership with Gulf. Like McLaren, the Gulf name is synonymous around the world with technical excellence and innovation and the excitement of going racing and motoring.

“Every supercar will have Gulf fuel and lubricants when it leaves the McLaren Production Centre and I know our customers will be thrilled to be able to work with our in-house bespoke team on the option of being one of the few to be able to personalise their McLaren supercar in the iconic Gulf livery.”