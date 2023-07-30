Guanyu Zhou wants ’longer contract’ for 2024

By GMM 30 July 2023 - 11:58





Zhou Guanyu will be pushing for a longer contract when talks kick off with Alfa Romeo.

The Swiss team Sauber, currently known as Alfa Romeo but transitioning to Audi before 2026, confirmed at Spa Francorchamps that the Chinese driver is not yet signed up for 2024.

24-year-old Guanyu, and his reported EUR 20 million in Chinese backing, has been linked with Haas and Williams for next year.

"Our target is to keep both drivers in our team next year but, of course, there must be all the elements in place to have a win-win situation," said team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

Zhou made his Formula 1 debut for the team last year.

"I feel that the team is very happy with the work we are doing," he said when asked about his current contract status.

"I want to stay as long as possible," Guanyu added. "When you arrive as a rookie, there are usually contracts for one year.

"But after two years I want a slightly longer contract now."