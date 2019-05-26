Grosjean scared off home intruders - wife

Romain Grosjean endured an ordeal at home after returning from the Canadian GP.

On social media, his wife Marion - a former F1 presenter for French television - declared the Haas driver a "hero" for scaring off two intruders who had broken into their home at night in Geneva.

"Sportsmen are often called heroes," she said. "I never agreed with that word, but today I can say that my husband is both a sportsman and a hero."

Both Marion and 33-year-old Grosjean shared photos online of their French doors which had been smashed open.

"Romain did not hesitate to leap in front of them (the intruders) to stop them and protect his family," Marion said.

"Luckily no one was injured and our children will never know of the fright that was caused."

Separately, Grosjean explained: "Luckily they ran away when I went into the corridor. Not the best feeling ever but we are all safe."