Grosjean not ruling out F1 with Andretti

"Never say never" is how Romain Grosjean sums up his chances of returning to Formula 1.

The Frenchman’s former Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen is now back on the grid, but Grosjean admits that his last two years alongside the Dane were "not very enjoyable".

"You get to a point where you know you’ve reached your maximum and it’s got to be the end," the 36-year-old told GQ magazine.

Grosjean is now in Indycar with the top-tier Andretti team - with team owner Michael Andretti keen to enter Formula 1 in alliance with Cadillac.

And for Andretti-Cadillac’s first year in F1, potentially slated for 2025 or 2026 pending the sport and governing body the FIA’s approval, Grosjean might make sense.

"One thing I learned last year is to never say never," said Grosjean when asked about the prospect of a return to F1 with Andretti.

"I told my wife I would never live in the US and I would never race in a US series and I would never do the Indy 500, and I’ve done the three of them," he smiled.

"So I think it’s just you never know what the future is like. Now, I enjoy being in Indycar. I enjoy being able to do Lamborghini IMSA for the endurance races. It’s the right balance for me.

"For sure, Formula 1 stays the pinnacle of motorsport," Grosjean added. "So yes, if it was a team to win, yes.

"For sure, Andretti would have a lot of work if they make it Formula 1, just the way Haas was. Right now I would say I prefer to stay in Indycar, but again, you never know.

"When things are done and concrete and in front of you, sometimes your mind changes."