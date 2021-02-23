Grosjean eyes covid fill-in role in 2021

Romain Grosjean thinks he would be near the top of the list should an opportunity open up in Formula 1 this season.

Actually, the former Haas driver is currently in the US, where his burned hands have healed to the point at which he can test the Indycar he will race in 2021.

But Grosjean thinks the covid situation, in which drivers must sit out the races if and when they contract the virus, is a clear potential opportunity.

"Of all the drivers who don’t currently have a regular seat, Kevin (Magnussen), Alex Albon and I are the most experienced," he said. "We all know how a modern F1 car behaves.

"So yes, I would expect one of us to get a call."

At the same time, the 34-year-old admits that his full-time Formula 1 career is almost certainly over.

He told the Swiss broadcaster SRF that it’s therefore the perfect time to perhaps get in touch with some of his former F1 rivals in order to begin friendships.

"There are only 20 drivers in Formula 1 and everyone wants to get a contract with the best team," said Grosjean.

"In such a situation, it is difficult to be friends with someone. But after your career ends, the relationship with the drivers can change. You have the same hobbies, you have travelled together and experienced a lot together, so you will definitely become friends.

"But when you are competing with someone, you want to take his place. I have an excellent relationship with Sebastian Vettel - I deeply respect him - but we can only become friends now," he explained.

"When he was at Ferrari, what did I want? His place. If I got a call from Ferrari, what would I do if I was friends with Sebastian? I would call him back and warn him to be careful.

"So in such a situation it is difficult. When you’re in Formula 1, you respect your opponent, but friendship can only begin after the end of your career," said Grosjean.