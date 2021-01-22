Grosjean admits F1 career is ’over’

Romain Grosjean says his Formula 1 career is "over".

"From a driving point of view, I think it’s over," revealed the Frenchman, who has now shed the bandages that hid the burns on his hands from his horror Bahrain crash late last year.

At the time of the crash, Grosjean, 34, already knew he would be leaving Formula 1 after being dropped for 2021 by Haas.

Now, he tells Ouest France newspaper: "I don’t want to come back just to come back. That doesn’t interest me and all the good seats are taken anyway.

"There is little point in coming back," he added, clarifying that he will continue to be involved in the safety-oriented Grand Prix Drivers’ Association.

Reports have suggested Grosjean is close to agreeing a 2021 Indycar deal with the Dale Coyne team.

"It’s a nice championship with good drivers," he said when asked about the rumours. "It is a championship I am watching closely, yes.

"Whether it’s done, or close to happening, it’s still a long way to go. There are races on ovals and technically it’s complicated, so I’m talking about it with my family too.

"If is done, so much the better, and if not, we will do something else."

For instance, he has been linked with Peugeot’s return to Le Mans.

"Clearly that’s one of the things I want to do," said Grosjean. "This year they are between two regulations, but we know that other manufacturers want to come back by 2023."