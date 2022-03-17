’Green light’ for Canada GP return - promoter

It will be a case of third time’s the charm for the Canadian GP in 2022.

Both in 2021 and again when the pandemic broke out in 2020, Formula 1’s popular race in Montreal was cancelled.

"I can confirm it to you," Canada GP promoter Francois Dumontier told Le Journal de Montreal on Wednesday. "The 2022 grand prix du Canada will happen on the scheduled date.

"The assembly of the circuit should begin over the next few days and both F1 and the fans are eager to reconnect with this event."

Dumontier said he was speaking from a position of authority, after local public health authorities "gave us the green light".

"With the measures that were recently announced, the race can take place."

He revealed that the race is not yet sold out, but he is even leaving open the door to "the possibility of adding even more seats".

Dumontier also had his plans confirmed by Formula 1, after attending the Bahrain test last week for a meeting with all the other race promoters.

"I would have liked to stay there, but I had a lot of work to do in Montreal. I still got to see the new cars up close and noticed that they look a lot less alike than in the past," he revealed.

However, he may be slightly less enthusiastic about moves in Formula 1 to reduce the length of grand prix weekends, with drivers now not obliged to appear for the media on Thursdays.

"We, and I mean the promoters, discussed it," Dumontier revealed.

"Some do not agree with this approach so it is not yet certain that Thursday will be sacrificed. For our part, we want to maintain our open house activity on Thursdays, which is so well liked by our public."

Finally, he confirmed that F1 is indeed looking to keep the 2022 schedule at 23 races by replacing the axed Russian GP.

"F1 is keen on it, and the countries that took over during the pandemic are ready to do so again," said Dumontier.