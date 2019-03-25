’Green light’ for 2020 Dutch GP - report

Zandvoort looks set to get the green light for a F1 race in 2020.

Speculation about the return to the calendar of a Dutch grand prix has been rife in recent days ahead of a March 31 deadline imposed by Liberty Media.

Kolner Express newspaper now reports that the deal is essentially done.

The report said a late July race date for the Dutch GP could be to the detriment of the German grand prix, which is yet to agree a new deal with Liberty.

"It is getting closer," Jan Lammers, a former F1 driver who is the spokesman for the Zandvoort race organisers, told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

"The promoters, and the people who want to invest, are giving gas to the project," he added.