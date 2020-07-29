Great-Britain 2020 - GP preview - Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN Q&A

We are three races into the season and Hungary proved eventful. What are your thoughts looking back?

It’s good that the Team got to have a week off at home with their families after the triple header, especially after that little bit of extra stress before the race in Hungary! I’ve watched the video back of the mechanics working on my car on the grid and it was crazy what they achieved but it was cool to see that they all knew exactly how to operate and what to do, even in such an unexpected situation. Without them I would not have even started the race.

The next triple header kicks off with two races at Silverstone. What do you think of the track?

I’m looking forward to the next triple header and Silverstone is a really nice track to drive. The corners at Silverstone are insanely fast and Copse is flat out! Maggots is also flat out in seventh gear which is already crazy, especially in qualifying as you don’t even tap the brake anymore, you just downshift. At Silverstone you have to get the right wing level, and of course for the lower speed corners you prefer more downforce and grip. Obviously it can rain at Silverstone, even though it is summer in the UK (laughs) but I like those conditions and maybe we wouldn’t mind the rain as it could mix things up.

ALEX ALBON Q&A

The season is now well underway after three back to back races. How are you feeling now you’re back home?

I feel pretty good! Obviously as a Team it hasn’t been an ideal start to the season but aside from the DNF, we’ve been able to score some good points. I think with that being said, the car can only improve so I’m feeling positive. We know the areas we need to work on and with Silverstone being a home race close to the factory, that’s good news. I think we can hopefully get a good result there, historically it’s been a pretty good track for the Team, and it’s one I really enjoy driving.

You had an impressive race in Hungary. It must’ve been a lot of fun overtaking your way through the field?

Hungary was a lot of fun but obviously we don’t want to start that far back again. I think we have a very good race car, so once we get on top of our Saturday qualifying trim, we should be in good stead for the Sunday races. Hungary was a fun race, it’s not the easiest track to overtake at so to pull off the passing moves and get so far up the grid was pretty satisfying.

TRACKSIDE ENGINEERING TEAM STRENGTHENED AHEAD OF SILVERSTONE

Ahead of the British Grand Prix the Team has strengthened the experience and knowledge base of its trackside engineering group with Simon Rennie returning to the race team.

Simon is a highly experienced Formula One Race Engineer, having started his F1 career in 2004. He joined Red Bull in 2013 as Mark Webber’s Race Engineer before working with Daniel Ricciardo from 2014 to 2018. Simon stepped back from a travelling role at the end of 2018 but returns trackside as Alex’s Race Engineer from this week’s British Grand Prix onwards, while Mike Lugg remains under contract to the Team, making the move to the factory. As a Team we are committed to maximising the performance of the RB16 and our drivers as we continue our Championship campaign in this shortened and condensed season.