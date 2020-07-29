Great-Britain 2020 - GP preview - Mercedes F1

Toto Wolff

We’ve had a good start to the season: we resolved the issues that troubled us on the first weekend, won three out of three races and scored a good amount of points. But the first three races have also highlighted another crucial factor: the importance of reliability in this shortened season. We’re one of only two teams that have finished all races with both cars this year and we know how quickly a DNF can make a lead in the points disappear. It’s a good reminder to us all that we have to stay vigilant and that even the smallest mistake can cost us many points.

After a well-deserved weekend off for the race team, we’re now starting the second triple-header. We’re looking forward to two races in Silverstone, a track which is just down the road from our factories and feels like home to us. We enjoyed very good results at the British Grand Prix in recent years, but we all know Babe Ruth’s famous quote: ‘Yesterday’s home runs don’t win today’s games’. There’s no entitlement to a good result because you had a strong showing in the past, on the contrary: a successful race will always be the result of the hard work of every single team member and we will have to bring our A-game to stay ahead of our competitors.

We consider ourselves very fortunate to go racing in the current situation, but we will also miss our fans in Silverstone. We know that they will be rooting for us from home though, so we’re determined to show our gratitude for their support by putting on a great show for them. These are the fastest F1 cars ever built and they have broken the track records at both Spielberg and Budapest. It will be thrilling to see them on the iconic Silverstone circuit, racing through some of the most demanding corners of the season and being stretched to their limits.