24 November 2021
Government says yes to new Spanish GP contract
"It has authorised the renewal with Formula 1 and MotoGP until 2026"
Search
Barcelona has taken one more step towards securing a new deal to keep hosting the Spanish GP.
Last month, Formula 1 unveiled its calendar for 2022 showing the Circuit de Catalunya as only having a race date that is "subject to contract".
Spanish media, including El Mundo Deportivo, now report that the local Catalan government has "authorised the renewal with Formula 1 and MotoGP until 2026".
Catalan executive spokesperson Patricia Plaja confirmed that the 2022-2026 deals represent a "transition period towards a more sustainable model for the region".
According to Plaja, the contracts will be linked to a rethink of circuit infrastructure, adapting it to the "new values and principles of mobility for the 21st century".
Circuits
24 November 2021
add_circle Government says yes to new Spanish GP contract
21 November 2021
add_circle Construction of Saudi F1 track still not complete
19 November 2021
add_circle Hamilton, Vettel mild on issue of Qatar human rights
18 November 2021
add_circle Driver tests proposed new Eau Rouge layout
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
24 November 2021
add_circle Lauda’s son slams ’childish’ F1 bosses
24 November 2021
add_circle Podium with title chargers felt ’strange’ - Alonso
24 November 2021
add_circle Qatar GP may relocate to capital city Doha
24 November 2021
add_circle Alfa Romeo Racing continue together with PKN ORLEN in 2022
24 November 2021