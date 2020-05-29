Government poised to announce Austria GP decision

A decision about whether F1’s 2020 season can restart in Austria is now imminent.

Formula 1, and race promoter Red Bull, have submitted a safety plan for the back-to-back ’ghost races’ for July to the Austrian government.

Health minister Rudolf Anschober now says that a decision should be made "immediately after Pentecost". Pentecost is a Christian holiday that this year falls on May 31.

"We are actually finished with the processing," Austrian press quote the minister as saying.

"Our experts are looking at this very precisely because, of course, it is also an essential decision that in reality also sends a signal."

Anschober also said the corona pandemic in the country is "very stable".

Dr Helmut Marko said he is eagerly awaiting the announcement of the decision about whether the racing can go ahead at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

"Extra questions were asked and they were answered. We hope to receive positive news as soon as possible," he said.

"If the decision comes after Pentecost, we can still organise the races. It would be better if we got an answer before the weekend, but we don’t want to impose on the government," added Marko.