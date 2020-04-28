Government looking into F1 race return - Marko

Red Bull’s enthusiasm about re-starting the stalled 2020 season is a "positive statement", according to Dr Helmut Marko.

F1 CEO Chase Carey is now saying he is "increasingly confident" that a plan to get racing without spectators can start in July.

"All of our plans are subject to change as we still have many issues to address and all of us are subject to the unknowns of the virus," he warned.

But Marko said that Red Bull, owner of the Red Bull Ring and promoter of the Austrian GP, is "proud" to do its part by planning for back-to-back races.

"First and foremost, I am a racing fan," Marko told RTL, "and it is simply very important that we start to make a positive statement."

Together with F1, Red Bull has put together a "package" for the tentative return to racing, with Marko saying that was "now being coordinated with the requirements of the Austrian government".

"A normal Formula 1 program is planned for the weekend, and seven days later, possibly a second complete race weekend," he said. "Also with a supporting program such as Formula 2 and the Porsche Cup."

He said journalists will not attend the "absolutely digital event", and teams will not bring their motorhomes.

Silverstone is being lined up as another potential venue, and Bild newspaper says Hungary could then follow suit.

"I think it is the general wish that we can have a world championship. And if you have two safe races, it could create a domino effect for the rest of the races, so hopefully we’ll have 15 in total," said Marko.

Silverstone’s Stuart Pringle said: "Racing behind closed doors is something for the government to decide, but it was very encouraging that the department for digital, culture, media and sport indicated over the weekend that they were keen to start a dialogue between medical officials and people in sport."