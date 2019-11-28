’Good chance’ Verstappen will stay in 2021 - Marko

Red Bull has "a good chance" of keeping Max Verstappen on board for 2021, according to Dr Helmut Marko.

Throughout 2019, and even earlier, it has been rumoured that the highly rated Dutchman might be wooed by Mercedes or Ferrari.

But after Verstappen won in Brazil, Marko thinks his chances of re-signing the 22-year-old just got even better.

"There was a dinner in Brazil, and let’s put it this way: the mood was very positive," he told the Austrian broadcaster Servus TV.

"At the time, we didn’t even know that Honda would continue with us in 2021," Marko added.

"After Abu Dhabi we will sit around a table again, and I think we have a good chance of retaining Max after 2020. It’s no secret that we would like to keep him."