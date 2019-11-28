’Good chance’ Mugello will replace Monza

There is a "good chance" Mugello will eventually take over as host of the Italian GP.

That is the claim of Eugenio Giani, who is president of Tuscany’s regional council.

In May, it was announced that a new five-year deal with existing race host Monza had been agreed by Liberty Media.

The deal means F1 will stay at Monza until 2024, with reports suggesting the race organisers had succeeded in negotiating a lower annual race fee.

But Giani says there is "a good chance" that Mugello will take over from 2025.

"Ferrari owns this circuit and will have to make many investments to have a grand prix there," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But it is also true that we still don’t know if Monza will be able to redevelop its circuit in those five years to adapt it to the needs of the following five years," Giani added.

He concluded that Mugello is a "strong candidate and a valid alternative" to Monza.