Barhein GP || March 28 || 18h00 (Local time)

’Goal’ is to catch and beat Verstappen - Perez

"I’m a different driver now"

Search

By GMM

28 January 2021 - 11:27
’Goal’ is to catch and beat Verstappen -

It is too soon to say if Sergio Perez will still be Max Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate in 2022.

That is the word from Dr Helmut Marko, who said he decided to only sign the Mexican driver up for 2021.

"First we will look carefully at how well the two sides fit together," the team official told motorsport-total.com.

Perez, though, has high ambitions, and is determined that his new Red Bull adventure will not fail in the way that his 2013 campaign with McLaren did.

"I’m a different driver now," the 31-year-old insists.

"As a driver I feel more complete but I have also matured as a person and an athlete. I will not fail this time."

Perez told the Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport: "The goal is to be able to catch Max. I want to be ahead of him.

"We are going to compete as Red Bull drivers more often, as happened in the past with Daniel Ricciardo."

keyboard_arrow_left

Sainz ’doesn’t need my advice’ - Leclerc

Too early to accept Dutch GP ’ghost race’ - Lammers

keyboard_arrow_right

Red Bull

More on Red Bull

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less