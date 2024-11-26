GM-owned Cadillac said Andretti will be a team director

By GMM 26 November 2024 - 09:04





F1 legend Mario Andretti will be part of the newly-confirmed Cadillac team entry for 2026 and beyond.

The rumours swirling in Las Vegas at the weekend were true - with Andretti Global and Michael Andretti no longer conspicuously prominent in the project, a deal has been done "in principle" to allow General Motors’ Cadillac brand to enter the sport.

In the official statement put out by Formula 1, which had previously blocked the ’Andretti-Cadillac’ project, the Andretti name and brand was not mentioned even once.

Not just that, Dan Towriss, a co-owner of Andretti Global who in September took over day-to-day operations after Michael Andretti stepped back, was mentioned in the official F1 statement as "CEO of TWG Global’s motorsport business".

On X, former McLaren driver Michael Andretti indicated that he is not really involved in Cadillac F1 at all. "The team is made up of a strong group of people that have worked tirelessly to build an American works team," he said.

"I’m very proud of the hard work they have put in and congratulate all involved on this momentous next step. I will be cheering for you!"

The F1 statement also didn’t mention Andretti’s even more famous father, 1978 world champion Mario Andretti, even though he separately confirmed that he actually will be involved in Cadillac F1.

GM-owned Cadillac said he will be a team director.

"I’ll help where I can," 84-year-old Andretti said, "(in) a non-executive role with the team, not involved in day-to-day operations because I don’t want a job, but offering advice, inspiration, friendship anywhere I can.

"I am beyond fortunate," Mario added. "My first love was Formula 1 and now 70 years later the F1 paddock is still my happy place. To still be involved at this stage of my life I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming."