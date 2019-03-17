Giovinazzi should make cautious start - Fisichella

Former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella has urged Antonio Giovinazzi to make a steady full-time debut in 2019.

Giovinazzi is the first full-time Italian on the grid for eight years. With Ferrari backing, he will race for Alfa Romeo.

"It’s best if he can stay ahead of Raikkonen," Fisichella told automoto. "Kimi is a reference point, a world champion. But if he cannot, it is not a big drama.

"What is important for Antonio is to keep a margin in his pocket — one or two tenths that allow him to finish the races and score points.

"At least in the first races it is important not to retire or break the car," Fisichella added.

The former Renault driver also said Ferrari "has what it takes" to win the world championship in 2019.