Netherlands Dutch GP || August 27 || 15h00 (Local time)

German Formula E team targets Vettel

"Maybe we’ll take a look in Switzerland"

Search

By GMM

3 August 2023 - 13:13
German Formula E team targets (...)

A Formula E team has hinted that it is targeting Sebastian Vettel for the all-electric series’ next championship season.

It comes as Robin Frijns leaves the ABT Cupra team - a German outfit that finished the latest Formula E championship dead last.

When asked about Frijns’ departure, team boss Thomas Biermaier told ran.de: "His future plans do not entirely match our future plans."

As for the replacement, he added: "Maybe we’ll take a look in Switzerland. A racing driver lives there who is committed to the environment and does a lot of work when it comes to sustainability."

Renault not spending enough in F1 - Budkowski

Indycar stars set for F1 appearances in 2023

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos