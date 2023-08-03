German Formula E team targets Vettel

By GMM 3 August 2023 - 13:13





A Formula E team has hinted that it is targeting Sebastian Vettel for the all-electric series’ next championship season.

It comes as Robin Frijns leaves the ABT Cupra team - a German outfit that finished the latest Formula E championship dead last.

When asked about Frijns’ departure, team boss Thomas Biermaier told ran.de: "His future plans do not entirely match our future plans."

As for the replacement, he added: "Maybe we’ll take a look in Switzerland. A racing driver lives there who is committed to the environment and does a lot of work when it comes to sustainability."