German circuits hope for F1 rotation scheme from 2026

By GMM 10 April 2024 - 12:50





German Formula 1 circuits are hoping the sport throws them a lifeline in 2026.

Currently, with motor racing financing and fan interest having slumped in the country, neither Hockenheim nor the Nurburgring are on the bustling annual F1 calendars these days.

However, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has been quoted by DPA news agency as hinting that a potential solution could be on the horizon.

"In 2026 you will see something interesting," he said. "We are discussing with organisers in Europe to do something that will be announced soon."

Without elaborating much further, Domenicali added: "There will be many grands prix, especially in Europe, where we have different options."

It is believed one of those options could be a new scheme in which two or even more European events are rotated annually between single annual race slots.

Jorn Teske, the circuit boss at Hockenheim, admits that idea could revive the defunct German GP.

"We assume that Formula 1 is generally interested in Germany as a market," he said. "We were, are and remain in contact with Formula 1 and are always exploring joint possibilities.

"We generally think very highly of a rotation model because it has proven itself in the past with our colleagues at the Nurburgring."

Nurburgring spokesman Alexander Gerhard commented: "The be-all and end-all for us is the economic viability of an event.

"We are pulling together with the Hockenheimring," he admitted.

Meanwhile, a delegation from South Korea - including the mayor of the city of Incheon - was at the Japanese GP last weekend for talks with Domenicali.

"I would like to thank Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok for personally attending the Japanese GP and actively expressing his intention to attract Formula 1," said the F1 CEO.

"I will travel to Incheon as soon as possible to hold further discussions."