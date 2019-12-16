Gasly to push for Red Bull return

Pierre Gasly has set a clear goal to aim for in 2020.

"I would like to return to Red Bull," the Frenchman, who was demoted during the course of 2019, told Corriere dello Sport.

23-year-old Gasly found his form again once he returned to Toro Rosso. He will stay at the junior Red Bull team in 2020, when it is renamed Alpha Tauri.

"He developed so much in the second half of the season," outspoken F1 critic Jacques Villeneuve told Sky Italia.

But Gasly is not expecting his climb back to the very top in F1 to be easy.

"We are facing a difficult season next year, but I have to demonstrate that I can perform consistently," he said.

"The experiences I had in the past season should help me to do that. I certainly have not yet shown what I am capable of doing at Red Bull."