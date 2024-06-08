Gasly reveals ’progressing’ 2025 talks with Alpine

By GMM 8 June 2024 - 14:44





Pierre Gasly says he in talks with Alpine about remaining with the embattled Formula 1 team in 2025.

Renault’s outfit has just ousted Esteban Ocon for the 2025 season, but Gasly told Canal Plus that he is angry he has been linked with the breakdown in that relationship.

"I was not at all involved in anything that has happened since last week," he insisted in Montreal.

"It’s true that it’s annoying to see my name always come up in discussions about the fact that the team did not want to renew with Esteban," the fellow Frenchman added.

"Esteban has his relationship, I have my relationship, we are not twins, we each have our own careers," said Gasly.

He admitted that talks with Alpine about extending his contract are taking place.

"Of course it’s something we’ve been discussing for a while," said Gasly. "Things are progressing but for the moment, there’s nothing set for the future.

"We’ll see what I’m going to do."

As for Ocon’s replacement, team reserve Jack Doohan - who was in Ocon’s car in initial Friday practice - appears to be the frontrunner.

"I want to be here full-time, obviously," the young Australian told Viaplay. "But the media does all kinds of things. Every day there is a new story.

"I’m enjoying being here in the car and testing the track and of course I want to be here on the grid next year," Doohan added. "I have never made a secret of that."

Team boss Bruno Famin admits that Doohan, 21, is "one of the candidates", but "only one of the possible candidates".

"We have spoken to many people and we are are speaking to many people," he added in Montreal, admitting that Mick Schumacher is also on the short-list.

"He is a young but also an experienced driver with his two seasons," said Famin, referring to Schumacher. "He is on the list, but the list is long. I don’t even know how many names are on it.

"Everyone talks to everyone and there are still some good drivers available for us."