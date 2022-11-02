Gasly must be ’careful’ to avoid race ban
Pierre Gasly has been told to "be careful" by his next Formula 1 team - Alpine.
The Frenchman is switching from Red Bull’s second F1 team, Alpha Tauri, to Renault-owned Alpine next year.
But team boss Otmar Szafnauer admits he is nervous that Gasly may need to serve a race ban at some point in 2023 due to running out of super license penalty points.
Each driver can lose up to 12 points for various FIA infractions before receiving the ban - and an incident with Lance Stroll in Mexico left Gasly’s tally at 10.
The counter will not return to 0 points until next May.
"He will have to be careful," Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer is quoted by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo Deportivo.
Gasly, meanwhile, says he thinks the penalty point received in Mexico for the clash with Aston Martin’s Stroll was unfair.
"It was racing but I still got a penalty, so I guess I have to change something," the 26-year-old told Viaplay.
