Barhein GP || March 28 || 17h10 (Local time)

Gasly approach to Red Bull ’didn’t work’ - Verstappen

"A lot went wrong and he was under a lot of pressure"

Search

By GMM

27 January 2021 - 15:53
Gasly approach to Red Bull ’didn’t (...)

Pierre Gasly made a fundamental error in his approach to Formula 1 that cost him the top seat at Red Bull, according to Max Verstappen.

Gasly began 2019 as Verstappen’s teammate, but he struggled and lost the seat to Alex Albon - who has also now lost the place, this time to Sergio Perez.

"It’s true. When Pierre joined us, he wanted to immediately adapt instead of taking the time to study everything," Verstappen told Ziggo Sport.

"The tactic didn’t work. As a result, a lot went wrong and he was under a lot of pressure. The fact that he had an accident in the winter tests also didn’t make things easier," he added.

However, Verstappen said he was impressed with Gasly’s recovery once he returned to Alpha Tauri.

"It was great. Others can learn from him about how he managed to recover," he said.

keyboard_arrow_left

Alonso hoping 2022 rules improve F1 problems

Berger : Leclerc and Verstappen rivalry like Prost and Senna’s

keyboard_arrow_right

Red Bull

More on Red Bull

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less