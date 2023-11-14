United-states Las Vegas GP || November 19 || 22h00 (Local time)

Furious Alonso slams Spanish paparazzi

"Classic welcome to Spain"

By GMM

14 November 2023 - 07:40
Furious Alonso slams Spanish paparazzi

Fernando Alonso reacted with fury when he visited his native Spain between the Brazilian and Las Vegas grands prix.

On social media, he added a vomit emoji to furious posts denouncing an example of the sort of harassment he faces by his country’s paparazzi-style media.

The Aston Martin driver showed photos of a photographer on a motorcycle, complete with the vehicle’s license plate, as the paparazzo broke road rules to collect his desired shots.

"Classic welcome to Spain," Alonso, 42, said. "Although this time they sent the least-prepared photographer.

"It’s why I come very little and I will come even less," Spanish newspapers quote him as having admitted.

The two-time champion said he was reporting the media member to the authorities for riding on a sidewalk and ignoring pedestrian crossings.

