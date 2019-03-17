’Fully motivated’ Newey ’barely sleeps’ - Marko

Mar.13 (GMM) Adrian Newey is back at "full throttle" in formula one.

That is the news from Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko. In recent years, renowned but disillusioned F1 designer Newey has taken a step back from the sport.

But Marko says the Honda collaboration has piqued Newey’s interest.

"Our goal is to win the world championship and we’ll do anything for it," he told Auto Bild.

For example, he says Newey is now "fully motivated".

"He has been at full throttle for the last few weeks and barely sleeps," said Marko.

"That’s why we can present an aerodynamic update in Melbourne, which was originally planned for the third race in China."