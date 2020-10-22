French media say Haas exit for Grosjean ’confirmed’

French media are now confirming reports that Romain Grosjean will leave Haas at the end of the 2020 season.

Citing ’a number of sources’, the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet this week claimed that the country’s Kevin Magnussen, and his French teammate Grosjean, have been told that their small American employer will be replacing them for 2021.

"The end of Romain Grosjean’s collaboration with the American team was announced by Auto Hebdo and confirmed by RMC Sport," the latter French media source reported late on Wednesday.

Correspondent Lucas Vinois said Grosjean, 34, is linked with a move for 2021 to the all-electric series Formula E or the World Endurance Championship.

"He recently indicated that he is very interested in the Peugeot Hypercar project," he explained. "The (Peugeot) lion will be back in WEC from 2022."

Also set to lose his Formula 1 race seat for 2021 is the Mercedes-backed George Russell, who appears to have been priced out of the running at Williams.

Jean-Michel Desnoues, editor of France’s Auto Hebdo, said of Williams’ new owner: "Dorilton Capital probably doesn’t want to embark on the Formula 1 adventure without the help of Michael Latifi, who is also the father of Nicholas Latifi."

Russell’s seat looks set to be filled for 2021 by the strongly Mexican-backed Sergio Perez.

Desnoues continued: "It seems almost impossible that a boy (Russell) with so much potential in the sport will have to leave, but didn’t we say the same about Esteban Ocon?"

Yet another potential 2021 refugee is Alex Albon, with Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko saying the British-born Thai driver’s seat is only secure for the rest of 2020.

"Thanks to Max and the fact that Renault, McLaren and Racing Point are all taking points from one another, our second place in the championship is not in danger," he said.

"So we don’t necessarily have to take action this year," Marko added.