French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard 2021: Why go?

Formula One World Championship features dozens of legendary races, but the French motor racing venue is the first Grand Prix in the history of the competition. This year, the race will be held at Paul Ricard and you have many reasons to pay it a visit.

The sheer excitement of F1 is enough for true fans to think about attending any race on the calendar, but French Grand Prix is definitely something special. In this post, we will talk about the most important reason why you should go to the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard 2021. Let’s take a look!

1. History: It’s the oldest Grand Prix

If you attend French Grand Prix, you actually witness a big piece of the motor racing history. This is the oldest Grand Prix internationally because organizers decided to reward the race winner with 45 thousand French francs in 1906. Other races followed the same principle in the coming years, but French Grand Prix is still known as the first Grand Prix among many.

2. You can watch F1 live

The second reason to go to the Paul Ricard circuit is simple – you can watch the F1 action live from the stands. We suggest purchasing a ticket for the Chicane with views of the Mistral Straight, while you could also pair the experience with the best live casino online. That way, you can enjoy the privilege of watching the French Grand Prix live while placing F1 bets or playing your favorite online casino games on the go.

3. It is one of the most attractive racing circuits

French Grand Prix is widely considered to be one of the most attractive motor racing circuits in the world. It combines speedy straights with medium- and low-speed corners, thus forcing drivers to maintain maximal focus all the way throughout the race.

4. Spectators are welcome

After almost 18 months of the coronavirus agony, things are finally getting back to normal – at least gradually. Therefore, spectators are free to join the action at Paul Ricard and visit this epicenter of F1 racing.

5. Hamilton has competitors

Another reason to visit French Grand Prix is the fact that the reigning champion Lewis Hamilton finally has decent competition. After years of domination, Hamilton is now struggling to defend the title in a close competition against the Dutch rival Max Verstappen, of the Red Bull Racing Honda. We might as well claim that the 2021 season is one of the most interesting in the 21st century.

6. You can visit the French Riviera before or after the race

Do you know that the breathtaking French Riviera is situated only 10 kilometers south of the Paul Ricard circuit? You can seize the opportunity to visit the Riviera right before or after the French Grand Prix.

The Bottom Line

French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard is the place to be in 2021 for all of you F1 lovers around the world. It is one of the most attractive circuits and it never fails to deliver a whole bunch of overtaking actions. The circuit is super-fast but it also forces drivers to showcase maneuvering delicacy, which results in close and fierce competitions. We strongly recommend you to visit French Grand Prix and come back to us to share your impressions in the comments section!