French GP || June 20 || 15h00 (Local time)

French GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

Team quotes

Search

By Olivier Ferret

15 June 2021 - 17:34
French GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 (...)

Lance Stroll

“My race in Baku ended in disappointment, but the whole team can take positives from our race pace and the boost Sebastian’s podium gave us all. I’m determined to bounce back strongly in France. Paul Ricard is a good all-rounder and tests every aspect of a Formula One car, so I’m looking forward to seeing how the AMR21 performs this weekend.”

Sebastian Vettel

“I think we’re coming into this race on a high after the success of Baku. There’s been time to celebrate, but now I’m fully focused on maintaining our momentum in France. We’ve brought home a decent points haul in Monaco and Azerbaijan, and we need to keep up the consistent form in what is proving to be an extremely close midfield battle this year.”

keyboard_arrow_left

Hamilton making mistakes under pressure - Berger

French GP 2021 - Mercedes F1 preview

keyboard_arrow_right

Aston Martin F1 Team

More on Aston Martin F1 Team

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less