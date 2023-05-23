French government eyes French GP revival

By GMM 23 May 2023 - 09:44





The French government will help revive the country’s axed annual grand prix.

France is among the most historic hosts in Formula 1 history, but the latest annual event held at the Paul Ricard circuit between 2018 and last year.

French F1 legend Jean Alesi was appointed president of Paul Ricard in the wake of the final race in 2022, and mere months ago he lamented the lack of a "national will" for a French GP.

"It would be an honour to speak with a president of the Republic about something that is close to my heart," he said.

"But I think he has other priorities."

However, French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera is suddenly indicating that the government may in fact be motivated to revive France’s F1 event.

"I think it’s positive that the boss of Formula 1 has recently expressed such a desire for France," she told the Eco newspaper.

"Therefore, we will work on a roadmap," she added, referring to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"Now we need to attract the right people - and in France there is no shortage of them, including among our distinguished elected representatives - to develop a good project and enter into a dialogue with the leadership of Formula 1," the sports minister added.

"This is really a great opportunity so we will do whatever we can to take advantage of it."