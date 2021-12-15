15 December 2021
France’s Macron wants new F1 race deal
"The agenda for the next seasons is being discussed"
Search
The president of France has admitted he is keen for the country to remain on the Formula 1 calendar.
Paul Ricard’s contract to host the French GP expires after the 2022 edition, but president Emmanuel Macron has indicated he supports moves to extend the deal.
"I know that organising a grand prix is too significant not to arouse the appetite of other nations on the international stage," he said at the French motorsport federation’s prize event.
"The agenda for the next seasons is being discussed," president Macron added.
"We must therefore protect the grand prix of France as much as possible, with the state being ready to participate with all of the other stakeholders."
Circuits
11 December 2021
add_circle F1 supremo hoses down hopes for London GP
5 December 2021
add_circle Verstappen warns of ’serious accident’ at Jeddah
4 December 2021
add_circle 2022 Belgian GP at fabled Spa circuit in doubt
1 December 2021
add_circle VW entry could re-ignite push for German GP - Domenicali
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
15 December 2021
add_circle Ecclestone confirms wife in running for FIA role
15 December 2021
add_circle Bourdais slams Perez for ’dirty trick’ tactics
15 December 2021
add_circle China’s Zhou tunes out to F1 ’haters’
15 December 2021
add_circle Ferrari to consider extending Sainz’s contract
15 December 2021