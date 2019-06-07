France 2019 - GP preview - Red Bull

Pierre Gasly

“It’s a really special weekend coming for me, my home race, so I’m really excited to be on track there with all the fans and extra support. I’m fully focused and dedicated to get the best result I can and it would be a special moment to do well in front of my home fans. Quite a lot of people are coming to support me which makes the weekend extra special. It brings good vibes and creates a special atmosphere. Paul Ricard is also a track I quite like because I had really strong results there in the past, I raced there for the first time in 2011 in F4 and won. To go back there this year with a Red Bull, in a competitive car, makes me excited and I’m ready to give it my all!”

Max Verstappen

“France is still a very new Grand Prix for F1 which makes it naturally more of a challenge for all teams and I had not raced there before 2018. Last year was good for us, we got the strategy spot on and finished second on the podium which was a good Team result. It’s not an easy track with very wide open entries to corners which is different to most other tracks we race on. I think in general it’s good to have a Grand Prix in France. It’s a historic track which is well known for its safety, it also attracts lots of fans who love the sport which is great to see, especially for Pierre. It’s also not far from home, which makes life a bit easier. We maximised things in Canada and we are working hard to improve all aspects. I feel comfortable in the car so I hope we will be able to challenge the frontrunners more closely in France.”