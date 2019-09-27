FP1 & FP2 - Russian GP team quotes

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“Today was very positive and the car worked really well on both tyres. We followed our own programme, tried quite a few things set-up wise and got a good balance, especially in the last sector but even the first sector with the long straight looked competitive. When you have a good feeling with the car it comes alive in the last sector which is really nice after the strange weekend we had in Singapore. It looks like it may rain tomorrow so that will also mix things up but hopefully the car will also work well in those conditions. We will of course try and do our best in qualifying as the five place grid penalty will be applied after the session, so it is still very important to be quick but at least you can overtake around here and if you are fast you can get to the front. It’s only Friday and too early to make any predictions as everyone will improve but it is a very positive start.”

ALEX ALBON

“FP1 went well this morning but this afternoon in FP2, I got a bit of floor damage after running wide out of Turn 4 which meant we lost some running which was a shame. That delayed things and then when we got back out it was a never-ending traffic jam with everyone on long runs so I didn’t get any clean laps in. I tried to stay out of trouble as best I could and I heard Bottas was just behind me but I didn’t know Lewis was right behind him and so it was my mistake to get in his way. It was just one of those things, but I wouldn’t say it was a waste of a session as there’s definitely things I learned out there. It’s encouraging to see where Max is and to see the car is back to being competitive again. I think the car is quick and the pace is good. I just need to work on it my side and get a cleaner run tomorrow. I’m building confidence with the car and this takes time, but compared to Singapore, I think we’re looking good.”

Racing Point

SERGIO PEREZ

“A promising day. I think it’s been our best Friday of the season in terms of understanding and progress. We did a lot of aero work and I’m very pleased with the day. I’m massively looking forward to tomorrow and Sunday. The conditions could change at any time so we have to be ready to react to the weather, try to find a couple of tenths and we should be fighting for a strong position.”

LANCE STROLL

“I’m happy with today and the car is feeling good. There are still some things to work on in terms of the balance, but we seem quite competitive at the moment. Anything can happen tomorrow and there may be a bit of rain in the mix too. Singapore was the first race with the new package and sometimes it takes more than a weekend to find a good balance. We still have to work on a few things but we’re not in bad shape.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER, CEO & TEAM PRINCIPAL

“Overall it has been a productive day that’s given us plenty of information to analyse this evening. The track evolved quite significantly throughout the first session, during which we were carrying out a substantial aero test programme. It was a good opportunity to continue evaluating the car parts that were introduced in Singapore. That all went quite smoothly and the drivers felt happy with the baseline car set-up. The focus now is to work on the low-fuel qualifying performance, but the weather forecast tomorrow is far from certain with a high chance of rain, which would present a very different challenge.”

Williams

Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer

The Sochi track is always a tough challenge and getting the most out of the tyres here can be especially tricky. Overall our day was quite quiet as we worked methodically through our programme. Both drivers looked at some test items in FP1 before settling on our preferred specification for FP2. We were keen to complete a thorough programme in FP2 on both low and high fuel as the weather for tomorrow looks poor and so today could be our last chance to finalise the race preparation for Sunday, when the weather looks better. We have a little more to do to understand how to maximise the tyre for a single lap in qualifying, but this is something that we can work on tonight.

George had a good day and made good progress throughout the sessions and was able to build on his previous experience of driving here in F2. Robert had a more difficult day with his first experience of driving in Sochi beset by a feeling of inconsistent grip and balance. We will look through the data and understand what the cause of this was and we will change any suspect components ahead of running tomorrow.

George Russell

It was a bit slippery out there, but I think it’s like that for everyone. I’m not the greatest fan of this circuit. It’s low grip and with all the run off areas it’s not quite as daunting as some other circuits, but it was ok and as we expected. We weren’t quite as good on the new tyres as we should have been. We did our fastest lap on our third lap, rather than the first one, so there is room for improvement. We’re quite slow on the straights and this track has a mighty one to start with, so that’s not helping us at all. Our performance today wasn’t as good as it could have been, and we should be closer than the laptimes suggest.

Robert Kubica

Sochi is a new track for me, so it is always nice to experience new challenges with different layouts. However, today was one of hardest days behind the wheel, in terms of the balance and overall grip. This is the kind of track that you must carry a lot of speed and the corners are short. You need good stability on entry and confidence in the car, which we do not have yet. We must check the data and hopefully we can improve for tomorrow.

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly

“It was a really good Friday. I’m happy with the progress we made between FP1 and FP2 as it seems to have gone in the right direction. We finished the day with the sixth-fastest time, which is always positive, but I think looking at our situation with the penalty on Sunday, we really need to make sure we have a strong race car and prioritize our car for Sunday compared to Saturday. There’s a lot to analyse tonight, but it was a positive day overall.”

Daniil Kvyat

“It wasn’t an ideal start to the day in FP1, so in FP2 we had to catch up with the mileage we lost and try a few things we couldn’t try in FP1. I needed to get reacquainted with the track and find my references again, which I did, and we ended up having a productive session in FP2. We covered everything we planned to do, so we are prepared for tomorrow. In the end, we completed a decent number of laps for our long run analysis and hopefully we have enough data to understand what we need for the race. There are always chances, so we’ll do our best to take them. We knew our weekend was going to be compromised already with the penalty we are taking. However, we will do our job and see how far we can get up the grid on Sunday.”

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer)

“I think it’s fair to say we are generally happy following the end of FP2, although we didn’t make it easy for ourselves today. We are introducing fresh PUs on both cars, which means a five-place grid penalty for Pierre and a back of the grid start for Dany. Unfortunately, we had a fuel system issue on Dany’s car after the first lap in FP1, which put him on the back foot in his home race. On the other side of the garage, we got some good mileage from Pierre’s car in FP1. The C4 compound has been brought to this track and we were expecting to exhibit some of the handling characteristics we know are a limitation on this car, so we came here with a big plan of mechanical and aerodynamic test items. Given Dany wasn’t able to run, all of that work shifted to Pierre’s programme, so that session was more about data gathering and trying to build up an understanding of how these items were behaving. Then, we put a lot of analysis in from FP1 to FP2 to try and take the best of everything and apply that to the two cars for FP2 onward. I think it’s shown the changes appear to be working because the competitiveness is looking reasonable, which is good, and the lower track temperatures also helped, as that seems to suit our package. The shorter run performance looked decent, and this is quite important for Pierre, as with the 5-position penalty it’s still important for him to do the best for Qualifying tomorrow. For Dany, it’s a different situation and our focus was primarily on the long runs, which looked quite positive too. We need to see what the wear figures are like to make sure the pace is fair, but I think the car balance was good and we’re quite happy with how we ended the day.”

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

“All four of our cars are fitted with new Spec 4 ICE this weekend, as part of our PU management plan for the rest of the season. Kvyat also has other new components that make up the PU, which means he will start from the back of the grid, while the other three drivers take a 5 place grid drop. In FP1 with Kvyat there were issues on the car, which cost us some track time, so it was not the smoothest of days. However there were no problems on the PU front. Although it is only Friday, Gasly’s sixth place in the close mid-field is encouraging.”

Haas F1

The 16th round of the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship began with practice Friday at the Sochi Autodrom as teams prepared for Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix.

Two 90-minute sessions – FP1 and FP2 – on the 5.848-kilometer (3.634-mile), 18-turn circuit began under mostly cloudy conditions.

Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen began FP1 on new sets of the Pirelli P Zero Red soft tire and executed opening runs of eight laps each. They switched to new sets of softs for their speed runs, Grosjean turning a lap of 1:36.516 on his 15th lap that ended up 10th on the timesheet, Magnussen a lap of 1:36.596 on his 15th lap that was 13th overall. Both drivers remained on the soft tires for their closing high-fuel runs. Grosjean completed 23 laps during the session, Magnussen 21.

Both Haas F1 drivers took to the track for FP2 on Yellow medium tires for their initial runs before switching to new sets of softs for their fast laps. Magnussen’s 1:35.351 on his 12th lap of the session was 13th on the final timesheet, Grosjean’s 1:35.593 was 16th overall. Both drivers finished the session on high-fuel, race-simulation runs using a combination of their soft and medium tires on which they started the session. Magnussen completed 26 laps, Grosjean 31.

Between the two sessions, Haas F1 Team ran a total of 101 laps – 47 by Magnussen and 54 by Grosjean.

Romain Grosjean

“It was actually pretty good today. I was P10 in FP1, then in FP2 I didn’t get a lap in on the soft tires – I had a few issues, I pushed the rear of the ride height as low as I could but that created some locking. I think though it was a pretty good day. The long run pace didn’t look too bad and the car felt okay. We did a bit of aero testing today also, changing the front-wing and stuff like that. We’re working on a few things we can do for tomorrow, but we’re quite happily surprised.”

Kevin Magnussen

“Not too bad, not too good. I think we’re kind of where we expected, I guess. We looked okay on the long run, at least on the first stint, we didn’t really do too much on the second stint. We extended the first run to try and learn more about the soft tire. It looks okay, but it could be better. We need to keep learning all these upgrades and analyze all our data, but I’m hoping we can get to where we can just concentrate from a performance point of view.”

Günther Steiner

“It was a productive Friday for us today. There were no issues, we got a lot of running in, a lot of data in, and a lot of learning. The pace seems to be a little bit better than it’s been in the last races. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow, but it looks a little better than previous Fridays.”

Renault F1

Renault F1 Team began the Russian Grand Prix weekend with an encouraging Friday practice at the Sochi Autodrom.

Nico Hülkenberg was the team’s quicker driver, finishing seventh in the morning session and eighth in the afternoon. Daniel Ricciardo was close behind Nico in FP1 in eighth and finished FP2 in fourteenth.

Alan Permane Technical programme notes

• The key area today centred around assessing the tyre compounds available here – the Soft, Medium and Hard – to monitor degradation and graining. Last year tyre performance was very variable.

• As expected, both drivers found limitations in the rear with the tyres overheating and falling away in the tight and more technical final sector.

• We made set-up changes to increase stability with Nico growing happier as the session progressed. Daniel hit the wall at Turn 10 at the end of FP1 causing damage to his rear wing and floor, which were subsequently changed for FP2.

• Nico and Daniel commented on a lack of grip in the early running of FP2, especially on the Medium and Hard tyres.

What we learned today:

We’ve made a decent start to the weekend with both drivers growing happier on their set-up direction. Tomorrow may well be wet, but we’re well-prepared.

Nico Hülkenberg

“Friday was okay for us today. I like the track, it’s got a nice flow to it and it was good to be back driving here. Generally, it wasn’t a bad day. The car seemed in a reasonable place from the get go and I felt confident in the car straight away. I wasn’t as happy in the afternoon, we changed a couple of things on set-up, which we’ll review and look to improve. But, overall, it wasn’t bad and I’m feeling positive.”

Daniel Ricciardo

“It started pretty well today, but having the incident at the end of FP1 meant we lost a little bit of time in the afternoon. The mechanics did a really good job to fix the car so quickly. We have work to do but we’re not in a bad place with just a few things to clean up. I think I can improve in some areas so there’s more to come. The rears have a hard time here and we’re figuring out the right balance. I’m not too concerned, Nico had decent pace and I think we’ll be alright tomorrow.”

Alan Permane, Sporting Director

“It was a fairly standard Friday and, with the exception of Daniel’s little excursion this morning, everything ran to plan. We’ve got a bit of work to do on the balance - we were happy with the car in the morning and made a few changes; some worked and some didn’t. We have some work to do overnight to assess what we can do to improve it for tomorrow. Overall, we’re generally happy with things.”