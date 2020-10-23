FP1 & FP2 - Portugal GP 2020 - Team quotes

Haas F1

The 12th round of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship began with practice on Friday at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve as teams prepared for Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix.

Two 90-minute sessions – FP1 and FP2 – on the 4.653-kilometer (2.891-mile), 15-turn circuit were held under mostly sunny skies as grip below was at a premium with the Portimao track hosting its first ever Formula 1 race weekend.

Magnussen logged an install lap and a wake-up run in FP1 on the Pirelli P Zero White hard tire before he switched to the softer Yellow medium compound. A fast lap of 1:20.846, set on an eight-lap baseline outing, ultimately placed the Dane 14th on the timesheets. Grosjean ran exclusively on the hard tire throughout FP1. The morning wake-up run produced the Frenchman’s fastest time of the session, a 1:21.169 – to place 17th overall. Grosjean followed up with a 10-lap baseline run on a second set of hard rubber before concluding with a high-fuel stint to the checkered.

All 10 teams participated in a blind test of Pirelli’s prototype 2021 compounds for the first 30 minutes of FP2 – with Pirelli supplying unmarked tires and a specific run-plan to each team – Grosjean and Magnussen combining for 33 laps on the prototypes. A brief run on Red softs followed but a 15-minute stoppage for the removal of Pierre Gasly’s stricken AlphaTauri cost valuable track time. Further precious minutes were lost with a second red flag stop after Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll clashed at turn one. Just eight minutes remained when the track returned to green. Magnussen ended FP2 with a best lap of 1:20.680, Grosjean with a 1:20.867, placing them 16th and 18th respectively.

Haas F1 Team ran a total of 120 laps on Friday across FP1 and FP2 – 63 by Grosjean and 57 by Magnussen.

Romain Grosjean

“I think it’s a really cool circuit, there’s a lot of up and downs, a lot of blind corners. It makes it hard to learn, if I’m being a hundred percent honest – I didn’t do any sim work, so my first laps were this morning. Things went ok, but I think the tarmac is quite new which makes it slippery. It’ll get better and better, for sure, especially in the near future – but maybe not for this event. The wind picked up a bit this afternoon. Using the prototype tires at the beginning of FP2 wasn’t easy. It was good for Pirelli, but not for our run plan. Then we had a lot of red flags cutting our running short. It’s a cool track though and I’m happy we’re here. Portugal’s a great country and I think people are excited we’re here.”

Kevin Magnussen

“This place is pretty cool, in a way, but then today there was very low grip – which is kind of a shame, as you go slow. You’re running around and the car doesn’t feel very good. If it was high grip, this track would be really cool. Anyway, it’s been a normal kind of day for us. I struggled a little bit more on race pace, I need to see what’s going on there. It went reasonably well on low-fuel, but it’s on the high-fuel we need to find the problem. I don’t think we have issues that others don’t have, everybody’s struggled with grip, I think we just have it a little worse. That’s what we’ll try and work on tonight and see if we can find out why that is.”

Günther Steiner

“It’s not been an easy day for us, we don’t really know where we’re at. We obviously had to test the prototype tires from Pirelli in FP2, that also added to the unknowns from the day. The rest of the afternoon session was just interruption after interruption. It’s not been a very conclusive day. We’re for sure not where we wanted to be, but at least we’ve got some laps in. Now we need to look to figure out why we weren’t more competitive.”

Alfa Romeo

The Circuito do Algarve is not Pico, Portugal’s highest peak: but, at least, you can enjoy the undulating landscape of this track in the relatively easy-to-reach southern coast of the country, saving yourself the trek to the (admittedly beautiful) Azores islands, in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Once the novelty of the up-and-down layout wears off and the teams get down to the business of learning a new track, however, it’s Friday as usual. It’s lap after lap of discovering the hidden secrets of the circuit – every bump, every kerb, the evolution of the slippery tarmac – and fine-tuning the car’s setup with the long view to qualifying and the race firmly in your mind.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing on track: red flags, brought out by various technical issues and a few blows exchanged in the unusually feisty practice sessions, meant our programme was a bit stop-start – but so was everyone’s. In the end, despite the disruptions, our total lap count numbered 138 rounds, plenty of data for the engineers to crunch overnight ahead of tomorrow’s sessions.

Learning a new track from scratch is never easy: having done a good job on Friday, however, is what is needed to start the race weekend in the right way. Hopefully, unlike on a trip to Pico, tomorrow there won’t be a mountain to climb.

Kimi Räikkönen

“It was very slippery out there, but once conditions improve this should be a pretty nice track to drive. It’s a fun layout, although I honestly expected it to be a bit trickier before the weekend. The lack of grip was an issue, but I am sure the others were not that happy either. The track will evolve and we will find something to increase the grip – the conditions were already better in FP2, although we ended up losing a lot of time with the red flags. We’ll see what steps we can take tonight to be in a good shape for tomorrow.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“I drove on this track in F3, but to go around here in a Formula One car is a completely different experience. It’s a really nice layout, with blind crests and challenging corners – a fun one to drive. The track was very green and the grip levels very low, which made especially the morning session quite difficult. In the afternoon, the red flag disrupted our programme as they stopped our low-fuel runs, so we didn’t really put a time together: we’ll only see tomorrow what our level really is.”

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly

“It wasn’t an ideal Friday in Portimao. I discovered the track this morning in FP1 and I have to say it’s quite cool to drive, the elevation makes it really enjoyable. Unfortunately, in FP2 we had an issue where the car caught fire, so we are still analysing to understand the reason why this happened. This meant we didn’t have time to do a run on soft tyres, which would have been good to see where we sit compared to the others in the short runs. Our performance seems quite decent so far, but on my side, I still do not feel fully happy with the car and I hope we can improve for tomorrow. It will be important to have a clean FP3 to be prepared for Qualifying and to be able to put ourselves in a good starting position for Sunday.”

Daniil Kvyat

“It was very hard to get into a rhythm in FP2 so there are a few things that are still unclear and will just have to analyse what we have. At the moment nothing feels really good, but that’s normal because the track is still very slippery, so we have to work on a few things before tomorrow to understand what works best for these conditions. It wasn’t as enjoyable driving today because there’s so little grip out there, the car slides quite a bit so it’s going to be a different challenge for us. We will have to tweak a few things on the car to understand the right balance for this track.”

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer)

“Although Formula 1 tested here back in 2009, effectively, Portimao is a new track for us. The surface has been completely resurfaced recently and, as we have seen in the past with fresh tarmac, it generally starts very slippery and low grip. This, combined with a more conservative tyre compound choice than other events of the season, and the wind intensity, meant it was hard for the drivers to get into a good rhythm during the session. All teams ran the Base tyre at the start of FP1 to remove this additional set from their allocation. The priority of the session for us was to give Pierre and Daniil a lot of track time to learn the circuit, complete some aero tests and characterisation, and begin setup optimisation for the track. The balance was hard to read in the low grip conditions, but the competitiveness was promising. We had a slow puncture on Pierre’s second set so he couldn’t complete the long run at the end of the session, which was unfortunate as we now miss the tyre data on that compound. For FP2, we made various changes to the car to improve the balance and overall grip. The first 30 minutes were dedicated to Pirelli tyre testing, which is effectively blind for us but helps with their 2021 development. After that, we started our planned performance runs, but unfortunately for Pierre, during the first new tyre lap his car had a ‘blackout’ and subsequent fire, so we need to review the issue when the car is back in the garage. After the Red Flag period to clear Pierre’s car, Daniil went for his new Option tyre run but had to abort due to the second Red Flag for the incident in Turn 1. Upon restarting the session, the temperatures were not ready and others were on high fuel, which made it difficult for Daniil to set a good lap. This means the classification today is not fully representative. We have a lot to look through tonight and are lacking long run tyre data, so it could make for an interesting race on Sunday.”

Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance

We’ve had a good day and although the sessions were a little interrupted, we got through much of our plans and have collected a lot of data. The tyre tests that we did for Pirelli meant that a lot of laps were completed early in FP2, and hopefully this will have helped rubber-in the track.

The circuit has not disappointed and is proving to be an exciting and tricky race venue. We can still expect to see a lot of changes over the next couple of days as the track surface evolves and the teams and drivers understand the compromises that need to be made in order to be quick in Portimão.

With many of the runs compromised today, there will probably be a lot of running in FP3 as everyone finalises their set-up for qualifying and the race. We still have a lot of work to do, but we have made a good start and have a good baseline to build on.

George Russell

It was a relatively productive day considering how many red flags there were. The track rubbered in incredibly quickly, those opening 20 minutes were really tricky, but then the grip levels felt really strong towards the end. I was really happy with my lap on the medium tyre which we ended P11. All in all, not a bad day.

Looking further into the weekend I think we are going to be fighting with Haas and the Alfas again. As FP2 was thrown out of the window due to the red flags there are still a lot of unknows as none of us got any high fuel, long running.

Nicholas Latifi

It was a really fun track to drive, it is always nice to come to circuits that you don’t have much experience on and discover them. FP1 was tricky, there was very poor grip out there which I am sure was the same for everyone. I really struggled to get a good consistent feel for the balance of the car. It was probably one of the most difficult sessions I have driven in all year. FP2 was very busy with everyone doing the Pirelli tyre testing in the opening laps and the second half was quite disrupted with red flags. We definitely have some work to do tonight, and a lot of data to go through and analyse.

Racing Point

Sergio Perez

“It’s been a real challenge out there today and we need to improve the balance before qualifying. Hopefully, we can go away and make some progress tonight. I think we’ve already seen that this is going to be a very different type of race this weekend. The surface is very low grip and it didn’t really improve from FP1 into FP2, so I wouldn’t expect too much track evolution. It’s a challenging circuit and I believe you’ll see some teams and drivers look quick on Saturday and then struggle on Sunday, and vice versa. It will be about making the right compromises to perform strongly across Saturday and Sunday. It’s all to play for and I’m confident we can be in the mix for good points on Sunday.”

Lance Stroll

“It was a tricky day because it wasn’t an easy track and it was very low grip. All the drivers were struggling out there. We know where we need to improve in terms of the balance of the car, so we’ll go away and brainstorm overnight and come back with some ideas to be stronger tomorrow. It’s a great circuit and the layout is a lot of fun – I just wish it had some more grip! But on the other side, that means it’s a challenge to drive and mistakes will be punished, so that makes it a really exciting watch for the fans. The incident with Max was unfortunate. We’ve spoken and cleared the air, though. I don’t think Max was expecting me to go for a second push lap and likewise I wasn’t expecting anyone to be alongside me into Turn 1. As he had let me through on the last corner of the previous lap, I thought he would drop into the gap, but he didn’t and we ended up coming together when neither of us expected it. It’s been cleared by the stewards and we can draw a line under it and move on.”

McLaren

Lando Norris

“The tarmac and temperatures here make it quite tricky to get everything in the right window, which makes the car balance quite tricky as well. It’s been very difficult to put a lap together, due to the disrupted sessions with the red flags and traffic at such a short circuit. Those factors, in combination, have made it a very difficult day to achieve a good balance. We ended up in a good position, but I think we’re a long way from that in terms of actual pace. So, we’ve got a lot of work to do tonight to see how we can improve for tomorrow.”

Carlos Sainz

“I think it’s been a challenging Friday out there, for everyone. A track with very low grip, and the wind picking up in the afternoon made things even more tricky. We managed to finish the session fairly high up on the standings without particularly clean runs or clean laps. That means everyone has a very large margin for improvement going into Saturday. We still need to improve the car quite a bit overnight and make sure we get it in the right window for tomorrow.”

James Key - Technical Director

“It’s nice to come to another new circuit. Portimão is a great track and a genuine technical challenge with the variations of corner type and elevation, so there’s been a lot to learn today. We’ve been able to do our homework, including the running we did for the Pirelli tyre test, which added some useful laps for everyone.

“We had some test items on the car today and we’ll have to analyse the data from those this evening, but early indications are positive. The car seemed reasonably stable and well set-up from the start, despite the difficult grip conditions, which is a credit to the work put in by the race team here and the various groups back at the factory. There’s still work to do overnight and tomorrow morning but, overall, it’s been a productive and useful day.”

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were fourth and sixth respectively in the second free practice session for the Portuguese Grand Prix at the wonderful Autòdromo Internacional do Algarve just outside Portimão.

FP1. In the first session, both Scuderia drivers used the Hard tyres throughout, working on set-up and getting to grips with the drops, climbs and blind corners of the 4.653 kilometre Portuguese track. They covered a total of 70 laps, Charles doing 33, the best in 1’19”309, which put him fourth, while Sebastian completed 37 laps, the quickest being a 1’20”200, which put him eleventh on the time sheet.

FP2. In the afternoon, Charles and Seb were fourth and sixth fastest respectively (with 34 laps each). The session was red flagged twice, firstly because of a problem on Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri and then again after a collision between Max Verstappen in the Red Bull and Lance Stroll in the Racing Point. Ferrari and all the other teams spent the first half hour running prototype 2021 tyres on all cars as requested by Pirelli.

Final part. After that, the SF1000s were fitted with Medium compound tyres but the first red flag came soon after. When it restarted, Charles and Seb stayed on the same compound, but then came another stoppage, which went on for quite a while so that there were only just over six minutes left when the action resumed. The team therefore decided to try the Soft tyre which will most likely be the quickest in qualifying. Both drivers set good split times in this configuration but were unable to beat their earlier times on the Medium compound: 1”18”838 for Charles, fourth fastest and 1’19”175 for Sebastian, sixth.

Programme. Because of the two stoppages, the team did not get through its entire planned programme. Nevertheless, both drivers managed to try some new parts on the car, brought to Portimão, to complement the aero package gradually introduced since the Russian GP, as well as some updates aimed at 2021. There’s still the third free practice tomorrow at 11 local (12 CET). The grid-deciding session gets underway at 14, while the 17th Portuguese Grand Prix to count towards the Formula 1 World Championship starts at 13.10 on Sunday 25 October.

Charles Leclerc

“This track is amazing! It took quite a few laps to find the flow, because you don’t really see any apexes but once you get into the rhythm, it’s really good. The circuit is also extremely slippery and the rear of the car is moving everywhere but I think that makes it even better in terms of fun! The grip level didn’t improve much throughout the sessions, which should make for an exciting race.

Today looked quite good for us and, mainly on the qualifying side, it was fairly promising. Let’s wait and see though, as we haven’t had much high-fuel running with normal tyres, as we did some with the prototype-tyres instead. Running with high fuel was actually our weakness at the last race, so it’ll be a bit of a surprise on Sunday and we’ll see where we are.”

Sebastian Vettel

“Today the track was a big but very interesting challenge for everybody. At the beginning it was very slippery, mostly because of the resurfacing, but it is very smooth. It was my very first day and I liked it. It’s good that we have plenty of tracks that are exciting. I think tomorrow will be better as the track itself will improve and we will know it better.

It’s a bit difficult to say how competitive we were in the afternoon session, because not all the drivers tried a qualifying lap. Today, what everybody needed was more running to get into a rhythm. The car felt a bit nervous, partly due to the elevation changes, but I suppose that is the same for everyone. We will see the true picture tomorrow.”

Renault F1

Renault DP World F1 Team completed a complicated Friday practice for this weekend’s first Portuguese Grand Prix since 1996, as drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon got to grips with the ebbs and flows of the Portimao circuit.

Daniel finished ninth in Free Practice 1 and thirteenth in Free Practice 2 with Esteban ending nineteenth in the first session and ninth in the second practice.

Both Daniel and Esteban used the first practice session to acclimatise to the circuit, with the extreme elevations and undulations, as well as low levels of grip providing a unique challenge for the drivers. Daniel completed his fastest lap on Mediums with Esteban sticking solely to the Harder compound tyre.

Free Practice 2 was more disjointed with numerous red flags in the final half of the session leaving very little time for low fuel runs. The beginning of the session also saw all teams testing prototype 2021 Pirelli tyres, before focus could shift solely on optimising the car for tomorrow.

The weather has held true so far with the sun beating down on the Portuguese tarmac, but a small threat of rain looms for the race on Sunday.

Daniel Ricciardo

“The track is really cool and it’s very up and down with a lot of blind spots. The surface is a little difficult to drive on currently with very low grip as it’s quite new. But it’s obviously the same for everyone. I think overall it was a little frustrating today and we didn’t get a lot of good running done. We’ve got some homework to do tonight that’s for sure, but I think we’ll be okay. I think tomorrow will be luck of the draw when it comes to getting a clean lap and managing the tyres.”

Esteban Ocon

“Today we were discovering a new track and a new venue, so it was very busy! The track itself is a bit like a rollercoaster, with so many ups and downs and it’s good fun to drive. We did struggle a bit today and I found that straight away there was just no grip, it’s like nothing I’ve driven before. And then we obviously had the tyre test which limited some of our running in the afternoon. The grip is completely different to what we are used to so we’ve got to maximise it the best we can tomorrow.”

Ciaron Pilbeam, Chief Race Engineer

“It was a more difficult Friday than usual. The track grip was very low in the morning practice session, and the cars were sliding around quite a lot. Grip was still low in the afternoon, and even on the softer tyres the warm-up was slow and our car was not as well-balanced as it has been recently. The tyre testing that all teams took part in at the beginning of Free Practice 2 ran smoothly for us, but the remainder of the session was quite broken up by two red flags, and along with everyone else we missed a lot of our usual running. It wasn’t our best Friday, but we know what we need to focus on to get the most out of the car and the tyres for qualifying tomorrow.”

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

“It was quite tricky out there and the new tarmac seems slippery with only one proper line to use as you lose a lot of grip if you run wide. The wind also picked up in the afternoon but overall I think we improved the car from FP1 to FP2 so it all felt a little bit nicer to drive. We will keep trying to improve even further as there are still things we can do better around here.

It is difficult to say if we can fight Mercedes this weekend as they look very quick but never say never.”

"It was interesting to try two new compounds of Pirelli tyres. We don’t know what they were but one set felt a bit better than the other but they both felt nice. I’m not sure if they are faster than what we usually use but I don’t have anything negative to say. It is difficult to say if we can fight Mercedes this weekend as they look very quick but never say never and we always try our best and see where we are tomorrow.”

Alex Albon

“The track is fun but it was a bit like an ice rink with the lack of grip and increasing wind. With the track temperature dropping and the wind picking up the track didn’t really rubber in throughout the day so I actually felt better in FP1 than in FP2. It’s a new challenge which makes it interesting and I’m sure with another Free Practice session tomorrow the track will feel better for qualifying.

"It’s hard to know where we really are after today and you can see the difference in times throughout the rest of the field is very erratic which I think is just down to the changing wind conditions each run, so we’ll know more tomorrow on where everyone stands.”