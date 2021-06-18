FP1 & FP2 - French GP 2021 - Team quotes

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“I think overall it’s been a good end to the day and we improved quite well. I wasn’t entirely happy in FP1 and even at the start of FP2 but on the second set of tyres this afternoon the car felt a lot better and a lot more connected. It’s still really difficult around here as the track is so open and it’s quite windy which means it isn’t always easy to nail the lap. The wind is also quite gusty so one lap it feels alright and the next lap it can increase, which means it’s not always easy to judge your mid-corner speeds, but everyone has to deal with the same thing. It’s difficult to say where we will be tomorrow and you never know what people will find overnight but the long runs also seemed decent so for sure I expect it to be very tight and it definitely won’t be easy.”

SERGIO PEREZ

“I got a pretty bad run of traffic today so it probably looks worse than it actually is on the time sheets. We look to be there or thereabouts and Max had a good day on pace. We tried some changes during the sessions and so tonight we’ll look at them to see what worked and hopefully we can find some pace overnight so we are right in the mix tomorrow. Coming from Baku, obviously this is a very different track but we’re continuing the good momentum, the understanding of the car is getting better and there are plenty of positives to take from today.”

Alpine F1

Alpine F1 Team enjoyed an encouraging day’s practice in preparation for its home Grand Prix as Formula 1 returned to Circuit Paul Ricard after a one-year absence.

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon were inside the top six across both Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 with Fernando finishing the day in fourth place, just 0.4secs adrift off the top spot. Home hero Esteban – buoyed by the return of fans in the grandstands – finished fifth in the morning session and sixth in the afternoon.

Both drivers sampled test items on the A521 in the early running before focusing on identifying an optimal set-up to deal with Circuit Paul Ricard’s mix of medium and high-speed corners. Fernando solely ran Softs (C4) in FP1 – starting on low fuel and ending on high fuel - with Esteban beginning on Hards (C2) before switching to Softs in the latter stages.

In FP2, Esteban ran Mediums (C3) with Fernando testing Hards for the first time of the day. Both drivers then switched to Softs for the middle part of the session. Fernando set the fastest time in the second sector on his way to fourth with Esteban narrowly behind in sixth.

To round off Friday practice, Fernando ran Hards on high fuel with Esteban assessing the Mediums.

Esteban Ocon

“Today’s practice has been solid. We’re back into the top ten for the moment, but we know it’s still early days. Both cars have good pace – that’s promising – and the aim is to keep working hard and consolidate this pace. The car feels good and the team has been working hard on that. There are, of course, areas to improve, and there’s more performance to find. It’s fantastic to be back racing in France, at home, and even better to see fans in the grandstands. Hopefully there will be even more fans tomorrow and Sunday and I look forward to seeing them.”

Fernando Alonso

“We faced quite tricky conditions today with some strong winds and high track temperatures, but I think we can be quite pleased with what we managed to achieve from Friday practice. We tested a few items in FP1 and then we followed our programme for the afternoon in FP2 with some decent mileage clocked. We’ll analyse all of our data now and this evening, but so far I think we look quite competitive here so let’s see how we go tomorrow.”

Davide Brivio, Racing Director

“It’s been a busy but well executed practice programme by the team today. Both drivers did a great job in both sessions and, looking at the timesheets, we’re in and amongst the good positions. This circuit is different to the last two tracks we’ve visited, as it’s a more conventional layout for Formula 1, which perhaps suits our car a little more. It’s a promising start and we will remain focused with the job we have to do this weekend. That begins with Free Practice 3 tomorrow, where we will try to prepare ourselves for qualifying and ensure we follow up on today’s performance.”

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel

“The track conditions were hot and very windy, which caught me out this morning when I had a small off. It cost us some track time, but we recovered well in the afternoon. The long run was clean and we managed to get some consecutive laps together, which was important. My performance run was not the best and I made a mistake, but today is about getting a feel for the car to make sure we perform in qualifying. I think we know where we can find gains and there are some things we can do better, which is where we will focus our energy tonight.”

Lance Stroll

“It was really hot out there today, and very gusty at times, which made for some tricky conditions because it is a low-grip track surface. It was particularly windy early in the day, but we were able to get into a rhythm and work through our programme. We have learned some useful things about the car balance and done some important homework. However, I think we are leaving some pace out there, so we will go away tonight, look over everything and try to come back stronger tomorrow. The midfield is already looking very close this weekend, so small gains can certainly make a difference; that is what we will be aiming to find for qualifying.”

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN had a promising first day of action at the French Grand Prix, with Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi spending all day in or around the top ten in the timesheets and completing two sessions with no major issues.

Under a baking sun that gave a distinct summer feeling, the team completed two successful practice hours, maximising the 120 minutes of action to gather as much data as possible about the track, as we visit this venue for the first time in two years.

The team was able to complete a full programme of testing, totalling 92 laps that resulted in valuable data for the engineers to analyse tonight. With overtaking being a challenge around the Circuit Paul Ricard, qualifying will be crucial tomorrow and every marginal gain that can be obtained as we optimise the package will be vital.

The sun may be scolding over Provence, but the real red-hot affair will be tomorrow’s contest for the grid…

Kimi Räikkönen

“It wasn’t too bad out there, I even feel I could have been a few places higher with a better lap. The hope, of course, is that we can be somewhere around this region, in the top ten, when we get into qualifying: as always, we can try to find something more tonight, with the engineers, and squeeze some more performance out of the car, but it’s not a bad start.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“It was a good start to our weekend and we’re confident ahead of qualifying. The conditions out there were not easy, with a lot of wind and low grip, but this is what we can expect for tomorrow as well. To be just outside the top then when I am still not 100% happy with the car means we can be in the fight for Q3 if we find some improvement tonight. This is our task and if we do a better job at it than our rivals, we can have a good Saturday. Let’s have a good debrief now and see what tomorrow brings.”

McLaren

Lando Norris

“Tough first day, tricky conditions playing the biggest part. The temperature made it difficult to keep the tyres in a good window. So, driving the car became a bit of a challenge especially with the wind. I think we’ve got a few bits we can definitely improve upon, but we still have quite a bit of work to do. It’s very close with the rest of the field so every little bit is going to help – but it’s also going to make qualifying tough going into tomorrow. Hopefully we can find a little bit extra to make our lives a little bit easier.”

Daniel Ricciardo

“First day done, it was quite a warm one! The morning was pretty promising. We had a good start to first practice, but then in second practice, competitively, we didn’t seem as good. I’m not really sure why right now, but we’ll look into it. It didn’t feel too bad and it’s all very close. We’re probably only missing a few tenths right now. That said, I’m not too concerned, we’ll work at it tonight. Generally, the feeling isn’t too bad, so we’ll just chip away and find a bit more pace for tomorrow.”

Andrea Stella - Executive Director, Racing

“After racing on two street circuits, we’re back on a permanent track this week. That removes one set of challenges, but also adds some different ones. Today, we focused on tyre work, set-up and testing aerodynamic parts. The sessions went well, and we’ve plenty of data to study overnight. The field looks very tight at Paul Ricard this weekend and we’ll work hard this evening to ensure we maximise our opportunities for qualifying and the race.”

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly

“Today was an ok day, however it’s been quite difficult with the wind which has made the car very tricky to drive. In terms of performance, I think it’s good that we’ve ended both sessions within the top 10, but it’s definitely been more difficult than the last two weekends. We’ve been working on the balance of the car today, so we’ll analyse all the data tonight and make some improvements to the set-up of the car to be more confident out on track tomorrow. I’m racing in front of my home fans here and I’m aiming to reach Q3 again in Qualifying. It’s so great seeing this many French flags in the grandstands here, I really want to do well for the people here supporting me this weekend, so they’ve got something to celebrate on Sunday.”

Yuki Tsunoda

“It’s been a good day. I think the approach here in France compared to the last few races is a bit easier, as I’ve already got experience driving here at Paul Ricard. I had a spin in the morning, but I think we’ve made good progress through the two sessions today. I struggled a bit with the set-up in FP2, but we adapted really well and by the end of the day I was happy with the car behaviour. My confidence in the car is definitely returning and my result in Baku has helped with that. We still have lots of work to do ahead of Qualifying and the field is very tight, so it’s going to be very competitive but the pace is definitely there.”

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer)

“We headed to France following a great result for the team in Baku but have remained realistic with our targets for this weekend, knowing that we return to a more normal circuit. One of the main areas for us to work on during Friday was setting the car up around the higher rear tyre pressures, as well as managing the performance on the very hot track. In addition to this required learning, FP1 was focused on a matrix of set-up work based around some finding of the car performance we observed in Baku to further understand some of the characteristics of the AT02 and how we can apply these to more standard tracks. So, it was a very busy session for both cars and unfortunately, we sustained some damage to the floor of Pierre’s car after running wide in T2. He lost some laps with this, but we still gathered plenty of data to analyse for FP2. We used this learning to further adapt the set-up of both cars for this afternoon’s session and the changes appeared to be a step in the right direction. We didn’t have the cleanest of laps, due to traffic again, but piecing together the laps the performance is looking encouraging and in line with our expectations, particularly given both drivers felt there was still room to work on the balance. We have a lot to look through tonight, but we will aim to put it all together and target Q3 tomorrow.”

Haas F1

The seventh round of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship began with practice on Friday at Circuit Paul Ricard as teams prepared for Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

Friday’s track action consisted of two 60-minute sessions – FP1 and FP2 – on the 5.842-kilometer (3.630-mile), 15-turn circuit with the self-styled ‘Summer Race’ living up to its billing as brilliant sunshine greeted the field.

Nikita Mazepin led the way in FP1 opening his account with a wake-up run on Pirelli’s P Zero White hard tires. The Russian switched onto Red softs for his second stint, clocking a best lap of 1:36.651 along the way – good for 18th overall. Mazepin completed his run-plan with a high-fuel outing on the hard compound. Track time was at a premium for Mick Schumacher after a systems issue on his VF-21 led to a rear lock-up at turn three on his maiden lap. Schumacher was also down a set of tires, his flat-spotted hard set too damaged to re-use. With one set of softs at his disposal, Schumacher returned after a 25-minute spell in the garage. The German set a 1:37.329, to place 19th in the session – later following up his qualifying sim with a shortened high-fuel run.

FP2 saw Mazepin and Schumacher start the session with baseline runs sampling the Yellow medium rubber. They swapped onto soft tires for their respective qualifying simulations runs. Schumacher edged Mazepin by just under fourth hundredths of a second, his fastest lap a 1:35.512 (P19) to his teammate’s best of 1:35.551 (P20). Both VF-21’s wrapped the first day in France with high-fuel runs on their used medium and soft tires.

Uralkali Haas F1 Team ran a total of 85 laps on Friday across FP1 and FP2 – 47 by Mazepin and 38 by Schumacher.

Nikita Mazepin

“Not an easy day for us – the heat and the increased tire pressures are perhaps not the best things for the car that does not have the most downforce but from my side, it was a very smooth FP1. In FP2, we completed the run plan and I think we know where we stand for Sunday, but there is a lot more to be improved for qualifying. Coming straight from Baku and Monaco, I see it rather easier as there isn’t a wall waiting for you on the exit of every corner, which for a rookie is a positive note. This circuit has its challenges to it – the tarmac is very tricky here but I’m enjoying driving in France.”

Mick Schumacher

“Obviously, we had some issues in FP1 unfortunately and it just meant that we didn’t get to do all the running that we wanted to. We still got to do all the laps we wanted in FP2 which was a positive and we got to learn the track even better compared to FP1, so now it’s just about finalizing all the things that we have and try to improve in the aspects we need to and hopefully we will be a bit closer to Williams. We feel the temperature in the tires and we also had some increase in pressures which makes it a bit more difficult to keep the tires alive, especially in the long runs, so now it’s about trying to set the car up so its ok in qualifying and it’s good in the race, so hopefully we’ll manage.”

Günther Steiner

“Without the time loss from Mick in FP1, it was actually a very good session and I think we did good laps. Mick had a problem with a brake-by-wire system issue but otherwise everything has gone to plan. You never have enough running, but we always try to get the best out of two hours running and with the sets of tires we have available. Let’s see tomorrow – we’re looking forward to going out again.”

Ferrari

Friday at the French Grand Prix offered up the expected scenario of the two teams currently leading the championship heading up the time sheet, while the chasing pack were all very close to each other in terms of performance. Scuderia Ferrari got through its programme with no major issues and given that Le Castellet circuit does not particularly suit the characteristics of the SF21, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz being fifth and eighth fastest respectively, is in line with expectations going into this weekend.

FP1. The team split the job of tyre evaluation between the two drivers: Charles started on the Medium compound, while Carlos left the garage on Hards. Grip was fairly low and so, after a handful of laps both drivers switched to the Soft compound, with which Charles set a time of 1’34”950. Unfortunately, Carlos had a spin which ruined his tyres and so he was unable to do better than the 1’35”342 set on the Hard compound.

FP2. In the afternoon, the Monegasque and the Spaniard completed 23 and 24 laps respectively, posting the fifth and eighth fastest times. As usual, the first part of the session was spent looking for quick times over a single lap on the softest compound, before both drivers switched to evaluating the various compounds with plenty of fuel on board. There was not much difference between the Ferrari men’s lap times with Charles posting a 1’33”550 and Carlos a 1’33”698.

Programme. Tomorrow’s action begins with the third free practice session at 12 CET, which will be useful preparation for qualifying at 15. The 61st French Grand Prix to count towards the Formula 1 World Championship gets underway at the same time on Sunday.

Charles Leclerc

The main focus today was on car balance. The wind was very strong, which made it tricky to drive, but that was the same for everyone so we just had to try and find a good way to manage in these conditions.

In general, here things are looking more in line with what we expected compared to the last two race weekends, where we had pleasant surprises.

Our performance today was not bad and although we still have quite a bit of work to do, we made a nice recovery from FP1 and the car felt better this afternoon.

It will be important to understand how to get the tyres in the right operating window tomorrow. With the wind, we also have to find the right set-up to make sure that the car is easy to drive in qualifying. If we manage to put these two things together, I’m pretty sure we can have a decent weekend.

Carlos Sainz

Today was quite tricky. We knew that this layout would be challenging for us compared to some of the previous races, so today went more or less as expected. However, we are not that far away and we are reasonably pleased with the car balance.

The trickiest thing was the strong wind, which was blowing in the worst possible directions, with a head wind on the straights and a tail wind in the corners. It made the circuit challenging and slower.

The Soft and Hard tyres seem to work well, so we’ll keep working tonight to try and extract the maximum from the car tomorrow.

Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance

Today has been about continuing with the aero testing that we began in Baku and confirming that we understand any implications of the new tyre operating procedures technical directive, which was issued to the teams ahead of this weekend. Between Roy, Nicholas and George we have worked through everything: we have no concerns over the tyres, and we will work through the aerodynamic data tonight before confirming the race specification in time for FP3.

Roy drove very well and completed the tests that we needed him to do and his feedback on how the FW43B has changed since he last drove it in Spain is very interesting. George was quickly up to speed in FP2 and able to complete his normal race preparation. Nicholas too had a good day, improving his car for the afternoon session. Both race drivers are reasonably comfortable with the car at high fuel, but there is a little more work to do ahead of qualifying.

George Russell

It’s always tricky only doing one session, but I don’t feel like I missed out on too much as the conditions were difficult this morning and there were a few errors on track which showed how gusty it was. In FP2 my high fuel runs looked strong and I got into a good groove putting in those laps, but I think there’s still more to come from me with low fuel. We’ll go away tonight and look to understand how we can extract more out of the car.

Nicholas Latifi

The track was very green in FP1 and the wind caught a lot of drivers out. Initially the car wasn’t feeling great, but we made some changes going into FP2 and it was much nicer to drive. The car on high fuel was better than expected, so that’s definitely a positive. We’ll go away and do our normal analysis tonight and hopefully find some more performance to take into Saturday.

Roy Nissany

It was a productive session, although I do think I could have extracted a little more out of the car. It takes time to build up your confidence after some time away, and Paul Ricard is definitely a track where you need a lot of confidence due to the high speeds and long corners. It was still a very informative session and we got lots of data gathered, so we’ve learnt some good lessons and being in the FW43B is always great.

Mercedes F1

A strong Friday showing for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team at the Circuit Paul Ricard

— Valtteri finished the first session of the day in P1 with Lewis just behind in P2.

— In the second session, Valtteri and Lewis came home P2 and P3 respectively in the bright sunshine of Le Castellet.

— Valtteri suffered front wing damage when running over the sausage kerbs at Turn 2 early in the first session, as did a number of drivers throughout the day.

Valtteri Bottas

I have a lot better feeling than a couple of weeks ago, that’s for sure. We started the weekend on the front foot, everything felt OK and the car has been pretty fast so far. The balance is good, the tyres are working well, I’m confident with the car and I can trust the car - I think that’s the biggest difference from Baku. It’s going to be close between us and Red Bull, I’m sure they have lots more to come, but so do we.

Lewis Hamilton

It was quite a struggle out there, probably for everyone. I don’t know if it’s the track surface, the temperature or these inflated tyres - the pressures are higher than ever before - but we were all sliding around out there. We’ll be doing a lot of analysis tonight with the hope that it’s better for tomorrow but the times don’t look terrible and we’re in the battle, so that’s positive.

The Hard compound is the better-feeling tyre, it felt heavy-duty which is important with the temperatures here - the softer you go the worse it feels so I imagine the Hard tyre will be the one everyone wants to get onto in the race on Sunday.

Andrew Shovlin

It’s been a busy day trying to fit in a programme with low fuel work and decent length long runs but that’s always going to be the case with just one hour in each session. In terms of pace we look reasonable and getting a single lap out of the tyres has seemed easier than it was in Baku or Monaco. However, neither driver is totally satisfied with where we have the car, so we’ve got a bit of investigation to do overnight to try and understand how we can get the balance to be a bit more predictable.