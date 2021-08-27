FP1 & FP2 - Belgian GP 2021 - Team quotes

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly

“I’m really happy to be back racing again after the summer break, particularly at such a great track like Spa. It was important for us to have the best start possible this weekend and I think that’s what we’ve done today, finishing P3 and P5. We know the areas we need to focus on going into tomorrow, as of course there’s always some extra speed to find. The weather is very interchangeable here in Spa, we’ve seen it today with different conditions, and we may have rain tomorrow, so we need to be prepared for that as well. The baseline we have seems to work and we’re hoping we can confirm that everything is working well in Qualifying tomorrow.”

Yuki Tsunoda

“My main target this weekend is consistency and to build up the pace in the car across the practice sessions. I think so far this has gone well and we’ve been able to adapt across the sessions to improve our performance. As a team, you can see the pace is there, so I just need to continue improving and gaining confidence ahead of Qualifying tomorrow. The weather changes here are fairly traditional for Spa, it’s definitely quite difficult to drive, but I have some great memories from this circuit over the last few years and I’m excited to be driving here again, especially in a Formula 1 car.”

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer)

“We’ve been faced with the usual Spa conditions - cold, damp and difficult – but we’ve come away with two fairly dry sessions, so we’ve managed to get some good running in today. For Yuki, it was extremely important that he got up to speed, as it’s his first time driving here in a Formula 1 car. It was a case of putting the lap time together, as well as building up his confidence in the car and he made good steps between FP1 and FP2. On Pierre’s car we conducted some aero tests during the morning session and were able to gather some important data there, as well as having a good setup direction which we were then able to develop going into the afternoon. I think on the timesheets you can see that we’ve had a fairly good performance here today, particularly on the short run, and we’re pleased with that so far. Due to the two red flags this afternoon, no one really managed to get any long-run data. However, on the few laps we were able to complete, we think that it’s the area we need to focus on the most ahead of Sunday’s race.”

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“I think we definitely had a positive start today but unfortunately I just lost the rear at the end of the second session, there was a bit too much oversteer to correct and I hit the wall. As a Team we were quite happy with how everything was going and we did some fine tuning between FP1 and FP2. Looking ahead to tomorrow, there are of course things to take into consideration including the weather but it’s difficult to say what the track is going to be like in the wet. I think Saturday and Sunday will be similar weather to today so it will definitely be interesting. It’s also great that Checo will be with the Team next year, we have a good relationship so I’m happy to continue working together to try and score a lot of points for the Team for the rest of this season and of course next year.”

SERGIO PEREZ

“The car is feeling good and I think we have strong potential for this weekend. It’s going to be interesting what happens with the weather tomorrow as that obviously affects how you configure the car but I’m looking forward to it. I think we will be in the fight and able to have a good qualifying, the pace was strong out there today and it will be interesting to see who has what when they put it all together in Q3. We collected plenty of information over the two practice sessions, we’ll sit down this evening to analyse it so we have the best package tomorrow. It’s also great to have my contract for next year with Red Bull finalised so that I can focus my energy on this season. I really enjoy being a part of this Team so I’m really happy to continue for 2022 but my focus right now is on this weekend and delivering the best possible result.”

Alfa Romeo

The threat of rain loomed large over practice day in Spa-Francorchamps, as Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN returned to action in Belgium.

Both practice sessions started on a damp, drying track, but major downpours remained elusive as the team was able to complete its programme successfully. Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi had a productive session, with good mileage that allowed the engineers to tick all boxes on their to-do list for the day.

With the Friday action complete, focus now switches to tomorrow’s qualifying session. Even though the Spa circuit offers good overtaking opportunities, the stakes remain high for Saturday’s shootout. The team, both here and at the factory, will work to optimise the C41s ahead of tomorrow’s session, with the confidence that a good result is within reach.

All, of course, with an eye to the skies: the local weather’s unpredictability is the only predictable factor…

Kimi Räikkönen

“It was a better day than we thought: it looked like FP2 would be a wet session, but then it was dry and we could run. We made a step forward throughout the day but there’s still work to be done. Let’s see what weather we get in qualifying, how we can improve overnight and find out how well we do tomorrow. In mixed conditions, everything can happen.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“We had a smooth and positive day, a good way to come back from the summer break. I am happy with the work we did: we only did a few laps on high fuel, so we don’t have a lot of data for Sunday, but we have tomorrow still – and we have to take the weather into account. We were expecting rain this afternoon, but we ran in the dry instead. We’ll see what we get tomorrow: the target is to get to Q2 and see what we can do from there.”

Haas F1

Round 12 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship began with practice on Friday at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps as teams prepared for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Friday’s track action consisted of two 60-minute sessions – FP1 and FP2 – on the 7.004-kilometer (4.352-mile), 19-turn circuit held under cloudy and grey conditions – with showers set to litter the weekend’s schedule.

A brief sprinkling of rain in the build up to FP1 meant the session was declared wet to start, with Mazepin and Schumacher running a solitary installation lap on the Pirelli Cinturato Green intermediate tires. Conditions quickly improved with both drivers back at it bedding in their VF-21’s on the slick P Zero Yellow medium rubber. The opening session ended with a sampling of the Red soft compound – Mazepin subsequently clocking a best time of 1:48.705 for 19th while Schumacher’s fastest lap was a 1:49.059 to place 20th overall.

Mazepin once again lead the way for Uralkali Haas F1 Team in FP2 with the Russian rookie 19th quickest. Armed on the soft rubber, Mazepin posted a 1:47.335 as lap times dropped across the board. Schumacher was 20th on the timesheets with the German rookie clocking a personal best of 1:47.529 in the session. A pair of red flag stops for Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari) and Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) – both at Turn 7, disrupted the latter stages of FP2 denying Mazepin and Schumacher their full run-plan on high-fuel.

Uralkali Haas F1 Team ran a total of 60 laps on Friday across FP1 and FP2 – 30 each by Mazepin and Schumacher.

Nikita Mazepin

“The car felt good. The conditions today both times started off wet but were not wet enough for us to run on intermediates and we lost a bit of track time, but the car feels good in the dry conditions and I’m very much looking forward to tomorrow. The balance isn’t the easiest to drive but we’re not very far off our perfect balance in the car today. It was a challenging day but still enjoyable to do Eau Rouge flat out and get over 320 kph down the main straight, which was cool.”

Mick Schumacher

“It was definitely good to be back on track after the summer break, especially to a track like here, it’s special. I was hoping that it would stay wet but unfortunately the track dried up just as we were going out, but nonetheless, we learned a lot and we have a few ideas of what we want to try tomorrow. We’ll see what the weather does – today was supposed to be a completely wet day and it ended up being dry, so we’ll see what to expect for tomorrow.”

Günther Steiner

“A very normal session for us in FP1 and FP2. The weather was a little unstable, so we always try to get the best out of it, but we really did all the test program which we planned to do.”

Alpine F1

Alpine F1 Team returned to the racetrack today as practice for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix got underway at Spa-Francorchamps.

Conditions were tricky throughout the day in the Ardennes with rain showers and sunny intervals frequent and largely difficult to predict. Fernando Alonso ended the day in fourth place with team-mate, and Formula 1’s latest race winner, Esteban Ocon in seventh.

Free Practice 1 began in damp conditions with both drivers taking on sighting laps on Intermediate tyres. Esteban carried on from where he left off in Hungary and momentarily occupied first place after a first run on Medium (C3) tyres. Fernando’s first outing in the dry was on Hards (C2). With 20 minutes remaining both drivers had their first taste of Softs (C4) on the day with Esteban finishing the session in ninth and Fernando tenth.

Like the morning session, Free Practice 2 was declared wet for the early running with the track drying quickly. Esteban started the session on Hards with Fernando on Mediums before both drivers moved to Softs at the midway point.

After setting the fastest split time in the high-speed Sector 1, Esteban had a spin at Turn 14 but escaped any damage to his A521. Two red flags for separate incidents to Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in the final 15 minutes hampered any plans for long running with the team concluding the day with Fernando fourth and Esteban seventh.

Esteban Ocon

“Firstly, it’s great to be back in the car after the summer break. Today has been busy and chaotic in all the ways possible with the weather conditions. It kept changing throughout the day, meaning we had to adapt to both damp and dry conditions. It was quite hard at the beginning as some areas were damp while some parts of the track were completely normal. I had a spin in FP2, but I was just pushing a bit to find the limit and it was slippery out there, but fortunately there was no damage done! Overall, though, we look quite competitive with similar characteristics to our performance last year, which is good news. Qualifying is tomorrow and that’s when it matters.”

Fernando Alonso

“It was an interesting Friday for sure. We were looking at the sky all morning and afternoon as it wasn’t a completely dry circuit to start both of the sessions. This impacted our day a little bit, but I think we have a good baseline for tomorrow. The weather will be the thing for us all to watch as it’s looking slightly unknown heading into qualifying. If it’s dry, I’m quite confident of a strong result.”



Davide Brivio, Racing Director

“It’s good to be back racing after the break, and Spa delivered its usual surprises with the weather. It’s been a challenging day with the conditions as both sessions began on a damp track before drying. From our point of view, it’s been a good day and we did our best with the conditions. We’ve collected some good information and that gives us some work to do to make further improvements for tomorrow. Like today, we will keep trying to guess the weather and we’re certainly expecting some rain both for tomorrow and Sunday. We will keep working and see what happens over the next two days. For now, we’re happy with our Friday’s work!”

Mercedes

A busy practice day for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team as F1 returned to action at Spa-Francorchamps

— Valtteri was fastest in FP1, while Lewis finished P18 after he was held up into the final chicane on his Quali simulation on the Soft tyre.

— Rain before FP1 prompted an exploratory install lap on Inters, before swiftly switching to Slick tyres, where the focus was on long runs and investigating balance options.

— It was P2 for Valtteri in the second practice session, with Lewis close behind. Just 0.072s separated the top three drivers in FP2.

Valtteri Bottas

Everything felt pretty good out there today. As we saw from the timesheets, it’s going to be very close with Red Bull once again so we’ll look into the detail tonight and see what marginal gains we can find. The pace on both the short and the long runs was pretty decent. It’s always tricky to compare in detail from the practice sessions, but at least the feeling is good, so that is a positive start to the weekend. We looked quite fast on the straights with the wing level we ran and in the race, it’ll be important for me to be quick in sectors one and three, to make the overtakes. But then, if it rains, you want more downforce. So, session by session, we need to see how it is going to look. That decision will be key for Qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton

Finding the right balance here is a big challenge. In FP1, we tried one way, and then we changed it this afternoon. The pace was quite similar - you try one option, and you are faster in the first and third sectors, but slower in the middle. And then you try the other option and it’s the opposite. So, figuring out the right balance is really tricky. It’s also tough to gain knowledge in these short sessions but we’re navigating it the best we can and at least it was dry for most of the running. Overall, it was an okay day, but I didn’t quite have the car underneath me, so we’ve got some work to do tonight to figure that out. The weather is also going to play a big role. If it does rain, you obviously want more downforce, but then if it doesn’t rain, you are a sitting duck on the straights. So we have to be very careful with the changes we make.

Andrew Shovlin

We’ve had a pretty clean day overall. It’s often tricky on Friday here with the long lap and unpredictable weather but we’ve made good use of the sessions and have ended up with a reasonable balance. It’s hard to know quite where we stand; the circuit is very power sensitive so going up and down on modes can give big swings in lap time but the car seems to be working as it should and it looks like we’re there or thereabouts on pace. There’s a bit more to find on the balance and Lewis had some vibrations on the long run that won’t have helped but hopefully we can make some further progress with the car overnight. We’re expecting more of the same from the weather over the rest of the weekend, it’s quite hard to read more than 30 minutes into the future so planning qualifying and the race could be tricky but it’s not unusual to be in that position here.

Aston Martin F1

Lance Stroll

“It is great to be back at Spa. I love coming here because it is such a special track. We got through our programme today to complete a good number of laps and I was comfortable in the car. It has been a strong start for us, but the damp conditions out there show it could be quite unpredictable on Saturday and Sunday. The weather being a bit of an unknown is challenging, but that makes it more exciting for us drivers. I am looking forward to getting back in the car tomorrow and building on today’s work.”

Sebastian Vettel

“It is good to be back after the break and I felt comfortable in the car straight away. It was not easy to complete a lot of laps because of the conditions and the two red flags this afternoon, but we were able to collect some important data. I think there is more to come from me and the car, and we know what to work on overnight to be ready for qualifying. I think the changeable weather is here to stay, so reading the conditions and being on the right tyre at the right time will be key. Wet weather can always mix up the grid a bit, so hopefully we can capitalise on any opportunities this weekend.”

McLaren

Lando Norris

“I’m happy with the first day back. Obviously, everyone’s getting back into it a little bit, but it was a positive day. We made some good improvements with the car, we tried some things between sessions and I think we have a good direction to explore overnight so we can go into FP3 and qualifying with a slightly better car. It’s been tricky, especially with the weather, but I’m confident that we have a good enough car to bring the challenge to the competition tomorrow and get a good result in qualifying.”

Daniel Ricciardo

“Firstly, good to be back out there. It’s sometimes a little hard after a holiday but it was really nice to be back in the car. I enjoyed it, and I think this track is fun as well, so that helps me get excited. Our performance on the Soft tyre wasn’t great but I think we have a good understanding why, so I wouldn’t say I’m concerned about today’s times. It was pretty decent on the Hard.

“We made some steps with set-up, so we’ll try to make a bit more of a step tonight and learn a bit more. It was a steady day. We avoided the rain for the most part, so we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

Andrea Stella - Executive Director, Racing

“Overall, we’ve had a positive Friday, even though the day was disrupted by red flags and a little bit of rain at the start of each session. It looks like we’re in the midfield mix as usual, and tonight we’ll be analysing the data we’ve gathered to make sure we optimise all the details to be as competitive as possible in qualifying and in the race.

“Spa is always an interesting and challenging circuit. You have the weather, the low downforce set-up and some very high-speed corners that put a lot of load on the car. It’s a tough place to race but we’re looking to score good points this weekend.”