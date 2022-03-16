Four F1 drivers slam official Netflix series

Four more drivers are speaking out about the latest edition of the official Netflix series about Formula 1.

As the fourth season of Drive To Survive hits screens all over the world, Max Verstappen once again snubbed any active participation, describing Netflix’s narratives as "fake".

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz agrees.

"The fans who really know Formula 1 noticed that the rivalry between me and Lando was exaggerated.

"But I think Netflix is able to assess these mistakes and try to make it more realistic next time."

McLaren’s Lando Norris backs his former teammate.

"There are comments here and there that are just out of place," he said.

"Then when you’re the person who apparently said something that is then moved to a completely different place, that’s not so enjoyable."

1996 world champion Damon Hill also senses that some of the key Netflix storylines are not real.

"A facade is being built up around the rivalry between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner," he said as an example.

"I find that sad, because that’s why these two camps have emerged among the fans.

"Let’s be clear," Hill explained. "The way Netflix is making Formula 1 more popular is a phenomenal thing for the sport.

"But especially last year, I thought a few of the statements between Toto and Christian were quite unseemly. And I hope it was acting, actually.

"I don’t think they’re doing anyone any favours by being abusive like that."

Finally, Valtteri Bottas says he doesn’t even bother watching Drive To Survive.

"I haven’t seen anything so I don’t really know what it shows," the Finn is quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

"Obviously they take pieces from different races and various situations, but I can’t really say much.

"In general, I don’t really like watching myself on TV."