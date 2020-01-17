17 January 2020
Formula 1 loses $26m sponsor
"Both Tata and Formula 1 have ended their partnership"
Formula 1 has lost a major sponsor.
Citing a source close to the company, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reports that Tata Communications, a major Indian multinational, will no longer be F1’s connectivity partner.
Forbes’ F1 business journalist Christian Sylt said the deal, which has run for eight years, was worth $26 million.
"Yes, both Tata Communications and Formula 1 have ended their partnership. The sponsorship deal ended on December 31," PTI’s source confirmed.
