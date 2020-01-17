Australian GP || March 15 || 16h10 (Local time)

Formula 1 loses $26m sponsor

"Both Tata and Formula 1 have ended their partnership"

Search

By GMM

17 January 2020 - 11:08
Formula 1 loses $26m sponsor

Formula 1 has lost a major sponsor.

Citing a source close to the company, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reports that Tata Communications, a major Indian multinational, will no longer be F1’s connectivity partner.

Forbes’ F1 business journalist Christian Sylt said the deal, which has run for eight years, was worth $26 million.

"Yes, both Tata Communications and Formula 1 have ended their partnership. The sponsorship deal ended on December 31," PTI’s source confirmed.

keyboard_arrow_left

Red Bull-Honda eyes ’more than five’ wins in 2020

Arthur Leclerc and Dino Beganovic for the Scuderia’s young driver programme

keyboard_arrow_right

FOM (Liberty Media)

More on FOM (Liberty Media)

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less