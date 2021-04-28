Formula 1 announces that Turkey will replace Canada for the 2021 season

Formula 1 can today confirm that the Formula 1 Grand Prix Du Canada 2021 will be replaced by The Turkish Grand Prix this season between 11th – 13th June 2021.

Due to the ongoing international travel restrictions in place in Canada it became impossible for Formula 1 to enter the country without a mandatory 14 day quarantine. We are grateful for the efforts of the promoter and the authorities in Canada, Quebec and Montreal in the past few weeks to try and make the race happen and we are pleased to announce a two-year extension to our partnership with the Canadian Grand Prix. We will work with the promoter to ensure those with tickets from 2020 & 2021 races get the options of a refund or to transfer their tickets to next year’s race and look forward to racing in Canada in 2022.

We are delighted that Turkey will re-join the calendar this season on the 11th -13th June after an incredible race in 2020 and the whole of the Formula 1 community and fans will be looking forward to another exciting and dramatic race.

The Formula 1 community will continue to travel this season with stringent safety measures that allowed us to travel safely to 12 countries and deliver 17 races 2020. The measures have proven to be highly effective with over 78,000 COVID-19 tests conducted last season with only 78 positive results, a rate of 0.1%. So far this season we have conducted over 12,000 tests with 14 positive cases again a rate of 0.1%, this is alongside the vaccines that a number of teams have already received and the good rollout of the vaccine in the UK where seven of the ten teams are based. We will continue to operate in a way that protects the safety of our personnel and the communities we visit.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said:

“While it is disappointing we cannot be in Canada this season we are excited to confirm that Turkey will host a Grand Prix in 2021 after an amazing race last season. I know all our fans are excited by the dramatic start to the season and Turkey is a great circuit that delivers great battles on the track.”

“I want to thank the promoter and authorities in Canada for all of their efforts in recent weeks but the travel situation made our plans impossible. I equally want to thank the promoter and authorities in Turkey for their ongoing willingness to host a Formula 1 race that shows the huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix. We have had very good conversations will all the other promoters since the start of the year and continue to work closely with them during this period.”