18 July 2024
Flooding hits Hungary GP pitlane
The flooding in the pitlane was up to 20cm deep
A cloud - or flood - of uncertainty is suddenly surrounding this weekend’s running of the Hungarian GP in Budapest.
Photos and videos are emerging from the Hungaroring’s paddock and pitlane, which were battered by an intense summer thunderstorm on Wednesday amid the parallel promise of scorching heat forecasts.
Observers said the flooding in the pitlane was up to 20cm deep, a big spectator viewing screen was knocked over in wild wind, while heavy hail damaged the roof of McLaren’s paddock motorhome - which was only recently repaired and put back into action following a Barcelona fire.
Formula 1 news
