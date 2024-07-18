Hungary Hungarian GP || July 21 || 15h00 (Local time)

Flooding hits Hungary GP pitlane

The flooding in the pitlane was up to 20cm deep

By GMM

18 July 2024 - 09:28
Flooding hits Hungary GP pitlane

A cloud - or flood - of uncertainty is suddenly surrounding this weekend’s running of the Hungarian GP in Budapest.

Photos and videos are emerging from the Hungaroring’s paddock and pitlane, which were battered by an intense summer thunderstorm on Wednesday amid the parallel promise of scorching heat forecasts.

Observers said the flooding in the pitlane was up to 20cm deep, a big spectator viewing screen was knocked over in wild wind, while heavy hail damaged the roof of McLaren’s paddock motorhome - which was only recently repaired and put back into action following a Barcelona fire.

Sainz cannot use Williams as ’stepping stone’ - boss

Vasseur wonders if Newey would ’fit’ at Ferrari

Calendrier - circuits F1

More on Calendrier - circuits F1

Search

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos