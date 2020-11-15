’Flexibility’ in 2021 calendar - (...)

Chase Carey admits there is some "flexibility" in the unprecedentedly-long 23-race calendar for 2021.

Some have expressed surprise that, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, Formula 1 is planning its longest ever calendar - with every race scheduled to host spectators as well.

"We are quite optimistic," said Carey, the F1 CEO.

"All of our promoters intend to hold their races - we are gradually returning to normal, although there is some flexibility in the calendar.

"We are going to have spectators but there is no denying that there is a degree of uncertainty in the world and we have no way of predicting how the pandemic will develop.

"However, we want to show the world that we are moving forward," he added.

One date on the newly-published 2021 calendar is without an actual location, after the new race in Vietnam was scratched.

"We are in negotiations with several circuits and hope that this slot will be filled soon," said Carey.