Five Friday practice sessions for Kubica in 2020

New reserve driver Robert Kubica will participate in five Friday morning practice sessions for Alfa Romeo in 2020.

The Pole, whose sponsor PKN Orlen has also signed up with the Swiss based team, is expected to shortly sign a DTM race deal for 2020 with BMW.

But Przeglad Sportowy, the major Polish sports daily, said Kubica will also do five full Friday morning practice sessions with Alfa Romeo this year.

The 35-year-old will reportedly also do a day of winter testing in Alfa Romeo’s 2020 car in February.

At the weekend, Kubica had a seat fitting at the team’s Hinwil factory.

He is expecting an "easier life" at the team in 2020, after the competitive debacle of his 2019 return to racing with Williams.

"At Williams, we thought it couldn’t get any worse than the previous year, so you can never say that it can’t get any worse. I am at least hoping for an easier life now," Kubica is quoted by motorsport-total.com.