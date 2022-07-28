Filings show Porsche buying into Red Bull

By GMM 28 July 2022 - 09:32





Porsche is buying a full 50 percent of Red Bull Racing, according to official document filings.

It is well known that the Volkswagen-owned German sports car maker actually wanted to make its 2026 collaboration official at the Austrian GP recently.

However, Formula 1’s all-new engine regulations for 2026 are still delayed - but that apparently hasn’t stopped Porsche and Red Bull from pushing ahead with their deal.

"The deal had to be reported to the antitrust authorities in various countries," F1 journalist Christian Nimmervoll told Sky Deutschland.

"Much to the chagrin of Porsche and Red Bull, those authorities sometimes have a public reporting obligation."

"So this is now the first official indication that the deal will take place."

The leak in question emerged from the antitrust filing in Morocco, which is among 20 other non-European countries covered by the antitrust requirements.

It also appears that while Porsche will not buy into Alpha Tauri, the sister Red Bull team will benefit from Porsche power units from 2026.

Dr Helmut Marko has told Osterreich newspaper this week that Red Bull’s preparations for the future, involving the company’s own Red Bull Powertrains subsidiary at Milton-Keynes, are proceeding as planned.

"The first cylinder is already running on the test bench," he announced.

"It is an incredible achievement by the people at the powertrains factory in England. The project is Christian Horner’s baby," said the 79-year-old Austrian.

Marko says his current future at Red Bull is only set in stone until the end of the current engines era in late 2025.

"I’m still passionate and I feel younger than I actually am," he said. "We are well positioned for the future.

"In Max Verstappen, we have the fastest driver under contract until 2028. Our team stands for continuity - the key figures have been with us for a long time.

"For me, I’m planning until 2025. That’s how long we’ll be racing with the current regulations."