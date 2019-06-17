FIA to hear Vettel penalty review on Friday

The FIA will hear Ferrari’s stewards ’review’ on Friday.

Two weeks after the controversial decision that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in Canada, the topic totally preoccupied the Paul Ricard paddock on Thursday.

"Maybe someone wants to ask something about France?" Vettel joked to reporters.

The German married his long-time partner Hanna in between Canada and France, while the media obsessed over whether the stewards will overturn their unpopular decision.

Indeed, essentially every driver backed Vettel’s point of view in the Paul Ricard paddock.

"As the GPDA, I think we’ve expressed more than once that what we want is consistency with the decisions," Vettel said.

He said he is unrepentant even about his emotional post-race behaviour, and raised hopes that Ferrari’s push to have the penalty overturned will succeed.

"We’ll see what happens. We’ll bring some information that maybe the stewards didn’t have at the time and see what happens," said Vettel.

The FIA panel will meet between Friday’s two practice sessions to consider the review.

"Frankly, we don’t know what Ferrari wants to present to us," one FIA official told Auto Motor und Sport.

"The stewards have access to the TV images from every angle, the GPS data and the telemetry of the throttle, brake and steering."

Arguably more important for Ferrari is whether car updates, including a new front wing, can put the Maranello team back on an even footing with Mercedes.

"It’s going to be an important day to find out if the direction is right," Vettel said of Friday.